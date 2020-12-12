How to change the Microsoft Teams background before and during a meeting

Microsoft Teams has become the ultimate collaborative work tool. Along with other apps like Google Meet and Zoom, it is revolutionizing the way we communicate, especially during a pandemic. Its growth is unstoppable and Microsoft keeps adding new functions.

Six months ago, we let you know when custom backgrounds are coming to Teams. Today we told you about the new fund gallery that the Teams team has introduced. Now we want to teach you how to change the background before and during a meeting. You will see that it is easier than you think!

How to change the Microsoft Teams background before a meeting

Some of you will want the fund to be in place even before the meeting begins. Putting a custom background is very easy, so be careful. All you have to do is activate the switch that we have highlighted in red in the attached image. Then, by clicking on the silhouette of the person indicated by the red arrow, you can choose the background you like the most or add one of your choice.

How to change the Microsoft Teams background during the meeting

We are not all as far-sighted as the users the previous section was intended for. Some of us don’t know we want to have a personalized background until we see it with a colleague or friend and are envious. I respect you all and walk you through how to change the background when meeting teams:

In the toolbar, click on the three dots to bring up the “More actions” menu.

Choose the “Apply background effects” option.

Choose the background you like the most and apply it.

It is done! Was it easy? Artificial intelligence enables things that we thought were impossible not so long ago. Remember, Teams isn’t just for business, but you can use it with family and friends in its free version as well. What are you waiting for to try it?