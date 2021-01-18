Healthy eating plans: how to combine telecommuting with a good diet

Telecommuting, in many cases, involves adding an extra meal, time to cook, to think about what to eat, to buy more products than expected

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 18 January 2021



The COVID-19 pandemic has completely revolutionized social and economic systems as they have been known until now. Teleworking has acquired a primary role as a solution to keep the work activity running.

Teleworking has been a solution to the problem of presence in the workplace in many areas of work. However, being able to do homework requires a balance between sport and diet. Telecommuting, in many cases, involves adding an extra meal, cooking time, thinking about what to eat, buying more products than you expect.FitDietBox, a catering start-up at home, offers a solution to this problem by offering a weekly meal plan to combine teleworking, sport and diet.

“Maintaining a healthy, healthy and balanced diet and working from home is a realistic goal, there is no excuse not to do it,” says Ricard Tello, CEO of FitDietBox. Plus, he adds, “forget about the cooking, we’ll do it for you while you reach your goal.”

22.3% of the total working population chooses telework

According to a study by Ranstad, a human resources company specializing in temporary work, on teleworking in Spain, it appears that 4,405,320 Spaniards have the option of teleworking, which represents 22.3% of the total population. employee.

Regarding the professional profile, 49.8% correspond to technical, scientific and intellectual professionals (2,194,300), followed with a significant difference of accountants, administrators and other office workers, who represent 20% of the total of professionals who They can choose this type of work (890 930).

Regarding the Autonomous Communities, those with the highest number of workers with the possibility of teleworking and which are above the national average are the Community of Madrid, with 28% of the total number of workers throughout the Spain with the telework option, followed by Catalunya with 25.1%, Euskadi 24.5%, Navarra 23% and Asturias 22.4%.

In view of these statistics, FitDietBox offers a nutritional plan, drawn up by its kitchen team and nutritionist, in order to help reconcile teleworking and healthy eating. “We work with fresh, natural and local products to prepare culinary recipes while respecting a balanced diet”, explains Ricard Tello.

In addition, FitDietBox guarantees a healthy and balanced diet that provides the appropriate proportion of macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins and fats), micronutrients (vitamins, minerals and antioxidants) and fiber, depending on personal characteristics: age, sex, size, physical activity, lifestyle and other conditions such as, for example, suffering from a pathology.

Providing adequate nutrition thanks to a team of professionals, as well as the rise of telework, has become a necessity more and more in demand. FitDietBox stands for “try it” success.

