Teleworking forces homes to readjust: how to condition your workspace?

Teleworking has gone from a somewhat extended formula in our country to its own law. In just one year, the number of teleworkers in Spain has tripled, according to INE data, but are Spanish households really ready to work from home?

Almost a year has passed since the state of alert was declared. During this time, companies had the opportunity to analyze in detail the advantages and disadvantages of this working formula, which until then had only been carried out by a minority of the economic fabric of our country.

The result is obvious, whether for health security, for the savings that this implies for companies, or because it has made work-family reconciliation possible, the reality is that a new work culture has been created. which has resulted in the number of teleworkers in Spain. reached three million in one year, according to the INE. Currently, 7 out of 10 companies have adopted remote working and it looks like it will remain so for a long time to come. It is expected that, as predicted by the consulting firm IDC Research Spain, 30% of employees will leave permanently to telework in 2021.

This implies the need to adapt the house: to allow a specific space, bright, silent, isolated and comfortable, as well as to guarantee an optimal Internet connection. In this scenario, HomeServe, a leading company in home care and maintenance solutions, analyzed the habits of Spaniards during these months, the type of use they made of their home while telecommuting, the shortcomings they saw and the consequences they had, for them and their home, because they spent much more time than usual at home.

Inconveniences and home repairs

In this sense, the participants in the study “Telework in Spain”, carried out by HomeServe, affirmed that the need to allow a specific space at home (54.2%), the increase in energy expenditure as a result of ‘higher electricity consumption (50.8%) and assuming the cost of the Internet connection (49.2%) are the three main disadvantages of teleworking.

In addition, 16% say that this new formula forced them to make repairs at their home, of which the most common according to 5 in 10 were the installation of Internet services and connectivity, followed by failures of personal computers (51 %) and furniture assembly (38.8%).

Prepare the workspace with an expert

On the other hand, a second study by HomeServe on “Spaniards’ habits during detention” determined that 63% of respondents who teleworked during detention would be willing to hire the service of an expert to prepare their space for. employment. On the other hand, 53.3% say they have suffered a breakdown during the confinement period, of which 4 in 10 have solved the repair themselves.

With all this data, the importance of being able to count on the services of specialists is clear. An expert can improve the conditions of teleworking, which will not only benefit the performance at work, but also promote the development of work in a safe and healthy way.

With this in mind, HomeServe has launched the “Telework Plan”, a product aimed at the self-employed, individuals and businesses. This service provides solutions for any electrical emergency, as well as the assistance of a technological expert in person and remotely: review, adjustment and optimization of the PC, advanced analysis of the internet connection, IOT and Gamer support, antivirus, localization of devices, and digital erasure, among others. This will allow the customer to resolve any incident and ensure that everything is working properly 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

