How to contact the emergency service in Occitania – ScoopCube
the basics “For some unknown reason, calls from cell phones to emergency numbers 18, 15, 17 and 112 are randomized in much of the French regions, including Occitania.
Emergency number failures have been recorded in several regions including Occitania since the end of the day. Call services 15, 17, 18 and 112 are facing major technical problems. To cope with this, many departments are currently setting up emergency numbers.
Haute-Garonne
To contact the police in Haute-Garonne: 05 61 12 77 77
Fire department at 112
For SAMU (18) call 05 34 45 35 00 or 05 61 49 33 33
Call the gendarmerie on 05 61 14 47 69
To contact the SAMU in camouflage, dial 05 63 47 15 15
Aveyron
Gendarmerie 05 65 73 06 30
Rodez police: 05 65 69 38.16
Millau: 05 65 60 17 17
Decazeville: 05 65 43 00 17
SDIS: 05 65 76 01.18
SAMU: 05 65 68 60 60
quantity
SAMU: 05 65 20 51 51 or 05 65 20 51 15
Fire department 06 81 16 17 38
National Gendarmerie 05 65 23 55 00
National police: 05 65 23 17 17
Lot-et-Garonne
SAMU: 05 53 48 95 75
Agen police station: 05 53 98 28 21
Police station Villeneuve-sur-Lot: 05 53 70 20 17
Gendarmerie: 05 53 69 31 07
Fire brigade: 05 53 48 95 18
Tarn-et-Garonne
For the 17th dial 05 63 21 54 00
For 18: dial 05 63 91 67 18 or 05 63 22 80 64.
For the 15th dial 05 81 98 03 65
Gers
For the 15th and 18th dials 05 42 54 12 78 17
Outside of Auch, dial 05 62 60 99 37. In Auch 05 62 61 54 65 or 05 62 61 54 54
Aude
SAMU and fire brigade: 06 87 70 67 58 or 06 72 70 59 16
National Gendarmerie 04 68 10 86 25
National police: 04 34 05 28 00
Eastern Pyrenees
To reach the gendarmerie: 04 68 66 44 00
Lozere
Fire department: 0967282701
National Police: 0466656363
Gendarmerie: 0466657730
SAMU: 0466652222