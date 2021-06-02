How to contact the emergency service in Occitania – ScoopCube

the basics “For some unknown reason, calls from cell phones to emergency numbers 18, 15, 17 and 112 are randomized in much of the French regions, including Occitania.

Emergency number failures have been recorded in several regions including Occitania since the end of the day. Call services 15, 17, 18 and 112 are facing major technical problems. To cope with this, many departments are currently setting up emergency numbers.

Haute-Garonne

To contact the police in Haute-Garonne: 05 61 12 77 77

Fire department at 112

For SAMU (18) call 05 34 45 35 00 or 05 61 49 33 33

Call the gendarmerie on 05 61 14 47 69

To contact the SAMU in camouflage, dial 05 63 47 15 15

Aveyron

Gendarmerie 05 65 73 06 30

Rodez police: 05 65 69 38.16

Millau: 05 65 60 17 17

Decazeville: 05 65 43 00 17

SDIS: 05 65 76 01.18

SAMU: 05 65 68 60 60

quantity

SAMU: 05 65 20 51 51 or 05 65 20 51 15

Fire department 06 81 16 17 38

National Gendarmerie 05 65 23 55 00

National police: 05 65 23 17 17

Lot-et-Garonne

SAMU: 05 53 48 95 75

Agen police station: 05 53 98 28 21

Police station Villeneuve-sur-Lot: 05 53 70 20 17

Gendarmerie: 05 53 69 31 07

Fire brigade: 05 53 48 95 18

Tarn-et-Garonne

For the 17th dial 05 63 21 54 00

For 18: dial 05 63 91 67 18 or 05 63 22 80 64.

For the 15th dial 05 81 98 03 65

Gers

For the 15th and 18th dials 05 42 54 12 78 17

Outside of Auch, dial 05 62 60 99 37. In Auch 05 62 61 54 65 or 05 62 61 54 54

Aude

SAMU and fire brigade: 06 87 70 67 58 or 06 72 70 59 16

National Gendarmerie 04 68 10 86 25

National police: 04 34 05 28 00

Eastern Pyrenees

To reach the gendarmerie: 04 68 66 44 00

Lozere

Fire department: 0967282701

National Police: 0466656363

Gendarmerie: 0466657730

SAMU: 0466652222