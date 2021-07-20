Back to the office: how to create flexible, dynamic and productive spaces

As you might expect, September will become the month in which many businesses decide to return to the office. However, people’s expectations of their workspace have changed and organizations are going to have to take steps to keep their employees coming back, so that they can harness their creative and innovative potential.

The office can no longer be what it used to be because they will prefer teleworking. It is time to think about productive spaces based on the physical, psychological and cognitive well-being of people. Spaces in which it is possible to connect, strengthen and enhance each company. The new work experiences, derived from these new concepts, will circulate the collaboration and participation of all teams, having a positive impact on the productivity, both of the employees and of the company itself.

The pre-pandemic scenario, with which the vast majority of companies operated, in which they are broken down by individual and assigned positions, closed departments or closed meeting rooms, is irrelevant with the new demands of people. Renewing these environments is therefore essential to generate greater interest in employees so that they come to the office with motivation and enthusiasm.

How to transform this scenario into a productive space? A clear example is the configuration of tables, which become collaborative spaces and adapt to the flexible work of organizations. Likewise, the rooms become reconfigurable and transform into modules of different sizes to allow meetings of different capacities or their use as a telephone booth. It is the concept of the room as an element that expands and contracts as needed. In addition, in the new approach, new environments arise from the changing needs of workspaces. These spaces can be the Community of Leaders, the Innovation Center, Agile zones and a Plaza space. All this transforms the components into a flexible and diverse office adapted to the new challenges of the future.

Productive workspaces become where people go because they want to go, because they find everything they need to be truly productive. These new environments adopt Design Thinking methodologies and Agile behaviors to structure their work, as well as practices that promote development and better connection.

“The best spaces facilitate collaborative work while taking into account the needs of individuals. Without a doubt, organizations have a unique opportunity to bet on workspaces that reflect a culture of well-being and concern for workers, ”says Alejandro Pocia, president of Steelcase Iberia.

