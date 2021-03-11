How to create the best working environment? Discover the benefits of a tidy workspace

Whether in the office or at home, there are a few tips you can follow to create the best working environment, based on cleaning, organizing, recycling, and the less is more rule.

Having a clean and tidy office not only creates a good working environment, but also improves the productivity of workers and stimulates their creativity. This is demonstrated by a study carried out by Marketing Mercadotecnia among clients of Megacity, an online office supply store, through in-depth interviews and quantitative surveys carried out with SMEs and freelancers from different sectors.

The study highlighted the importance of maintaining order in workspaces, as it offers a series of benefits that directly affect performance. Among them, it should be noted that it allows: to optimize tasks (avoid wasting time looking for necessary documents or office supplies at all times), to increase concentration and therefore productivity and to solve tasks with more creative results, to take care of health (because it can be cleaned better by removing viruses and bacteria, especially devices such as keyboards and mice which accumulate a large number of germs) and reduce mental stress which causes disorder and generates well-being to work more and better.

Additionally, it was revealed how many employees nowadays do their work from home, where sometimes they don’t have their own space but instead have to share it with other household chores. For this reason, it is also essential here to have everything well organized to leave everything in order at the end of the working day and not to interfere with the other uses that are given to the place.

Either way, whether in the office or at home, there are a few tips you can follow to create the best working environment. First of all, only have what is strictly necessary on the table, that is, only the papers of the projects you are working on at the time. The rest should be well organized in folders or drawers where you can easily retrieve documents if needed.

Cleaning is also important, so you should schedule a few days of cleaning especially if you are working from home because in the office the cleaning staff already have this topic covered. Most of all, you need to clean the base of the desktop and the peripherals of the computer, where more dirt and viruses accumulate.

Organization is essential, so you should use filing cabinets to store documents that will no longer be used, but which may be useful in the future, as well as giving them names so that it is easier to find what you want. need anytime. Also use clips or dividers and other storage elements so that the workspace isn’t a constant chaos and everything related to each project is in one place.

Finally, don’t forget to recycle. It is a very simple task. Having a trash can near the desk so you can throw away all unnecessary paper helps you protect the environment.

A good idea may be to follow the “less is more” rule so that you don’t fill the desk with unnecessary items and notes scattered all over the place. This will help get the job done faster and a lot more efficiently.

