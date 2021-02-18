How to deal with the new hybrid work culture

We live in an era where the changes we experienced in 2020 will be with us forever, no matter what position we find ourselves in. 2021 picks up the witness of a world that is no longer what it was in 2019.

In this sense, throughout this article, the first in a series on hybrid culture and how to implement it, we want to explore some of the main areas in which organizations that decide to adopt new models based on culture have to deal with flexible work.

Hybrid working model

It’s hard to see the future of organizations once the pandemic is over, because when we’re in the middle of something exciting, it’s hard to figure out in advance how to end it. How to change the human resources departments of the post-Covid world? For now, reality leaves us some clues that will allow us to predict how this long awaited “return to normality” will be and what elements will build it.

More remote work, changing selection policies, adjusting budgets, developing wellness programs or absence policies, will be some of the keys to new organizations of the future, which have seen how much companies have had to move towards a digital model without being fully prepared.

It is time for organizations to decide whether they want to evolve into a new model of corporate culture or remain anchored in vertical and hierarchical models more typical of other times.

However, there are many obstacles preventing companies from adopting this working model. The first and foremost can be, directly, the imposition by certain circumstances of its establishment without being prepared or equipped with the necessary culture or tools.

On the other hand, in certain segments of the population, the barriers to teleworking are increasing (problems of access to the communication infrastructure in the environment of the communication network, or inability to access digital education).

Building a hybrid work culture

At this point, we’ll talk about the areas (in their relationship to technology) that will help us establish a remote workforce. Not only will they be essential in strengthening our offline culture, but they will also prepare us to help us build it.

Culture has completely changed, companies must coexist with new technologies and be able to rely on them to generate a real employee experience. Digital transformation, according to what we have commented on in these previous paragraphs, must be based on the conception and projection of a cultural transformation in the structure of the organization. Then questions arise that managers must know how to face: how to start a digital transformation project in human resources? Are we prepared for the culture change that the coronavirus crisis has brought about? In what areas do we need to be able to focus to develop these projects?

In the following articles, we will develop these points through the different fields necessary to start a digitization project. Of course, they won’t be the only ones (perhaps because digital transformation doesn’t happen overnight), however, they could be the most urgent in an initial phase of digitization. For now, we’ll give each of them a brief brushstroke.

Internal communication and collaboration

You may have heard it several times during this year, but the crisis has heightened the importance of collaboration in the context of new work environments. Exchange information, ideas, documents, diagrams, news according to the rules, processes and workflows of each organization.

In this sense, managers must know which digital media they make available to their employees to exchange views and create added value, by improving communication between them and with the managers themselves. The key to success lies in the company’s ability to generate internal communication projects combining elements of asynchronous communication, and to reduce and optimize the use of synchronous communication tools.

Remote time management

One of the elements that allowed us to continue to develop the processes of distribution and organization of work was the management of employee time. Human resources and middle managers have realized that their role has shifted from a more administrative role to a more process-oriented one.

Certain technological solutions allow managers to plan the tasks that employees must perform over time, in addition to supervising completed projects. In addition, it is inevitable to consider that the work of human resources professionals now requires an adequate distribution of time and tasks to be accomplished.

Virtual recruitment and selection

In the field of selection and recruitment, we are currently seeing how the multipost system for searching for candidates via social networks, or the selection video interview are topics that are planned in the future of human resources. Sometimes because working remotely and starting activities in new markets make it essential, but also because it offers a degree of reliability and a greater amount of data in the process of finding talent.

These selection and recruitment processes will reach their true inflection point when we combine these procedures with AI algorithms and virtual assistant interfaces. It is in the use of this technology that the recruitment and talent search systems will be most effective.

Two concepts that will be essential in designing remote reception plans are orientation and socialization.

The orientation (system used by Twitter during this pandemic) includes the activity and tasks that will be in charge of introducing the new employee to the company, in matters related to his work, and the tasks that their new position requires by videoconferencing, mainly. Thus, at the beginning of last year, Twitter drew up a task list of 75 sequentially distributed steps in which the departments involved in the process (human resources, selection, security and IT) work.

The Lever company used the socialization model as a process that is responsible for familiarizing the employee with his new job through different activities, such as remote workshops, virtual events, gamification or internal social networks, with which he interacts with the rest of the new. teammates.

Outcome measurement

Human resources have tools to measure employee productivity during teleworking periods. A performance review is the most objective way possible to measure and evaluate the work of an employee during a determined period and his contribution to the objectives of the company.

Performance assessment software is cloud-based, so teams can remotely access and perform assessments from anywhere. In addition, they integrate tools to design and send questionnaires to create reports, compare results or ask for comments.

Telework adaptation surveys

Before embarking on remote work, a survey can help employees avoid many uncomfortable challenges that might otherwise arise.

Telecommuting adaptation surveys can help provide insightful information on the emotional and practical aspects of remote working, as employees can spot failures in remote work plans that the manager has not detected.

Rethink your analysis strategy again by emptying the necessary nuances in the metrics (work engagement, turnover, productivity) that you normally analyze, or by establishing new ones (ROI of telecommuting activities).

OpenHR

