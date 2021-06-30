how to deal with the well-being of management positions

Leadership stress: how to manage the well-being at work of managers

In the current context, the well-being of work is one of the major concerns of companies; not only to take care of teams of workers in a moment of maximum complexity, but also of their leaders. Creating strategies for success, gaining employee engagement, negotiating with investors and standing up to the competition are extremely demanding tasks that must be added to balancing personal life. In this sense, the data from the Global Leadership Forecast 2021 study are clear: six out of ten managers suffer from extreme exhaustion at the end of the day; a figure that rises even more when it comes to high-potential workers who aspire to occupy positions of greater responsibility.

Likewise, the latest report by DKV and the European University reinforces this fact, indicating that 80% of people in managerial positions suffer from stress due to their work. As if that were not enough, this negative feeling leads to disengagement and reduces the commitment of managers in the company project, 8 out of 10 being those who are thinking of changing companies.

Faced with this scenario, APFtech, the technology consulting firm specializing in well-being at work, warns of the importance of having well-being programs within the company adapted to managers. According to the founder of APFtech, Xavi Escales, “these profiles have the most diverse needs and particularities, so ensuring their well-being requires highly personalized actions, favoring the most psychological aspect”.

Innovation for an objective measure of well-being

In order to carry out these actions adapted to each profile, occupational foresight continues to innovate in the implementation of solutions capable of meeting new challenges. In this sense, APFtech has a pioneering system capable of objectively measuring the well-being of people through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This solution, unique in Spain, monitors and collects biometric data using a portable device placed around the arm to measure in real time the degree of well-being of employees in an automated, personalized and objective manner. “The desire is to be able to identify improvement actions through the analysis of all the parameters that this technology is capable of providing. The exhaustive measurement and interpretation of the variables that affect the well-being of people are essential to be able to make decisions that are really useful, both to ensure the well-being of managers, and to achieve company objectives, ”explains Escales.

After a few weeks of using the device, the algorithm applies machine learning procedures to detect and predict individual patterns, personalizing the findings. “The device detects alterations in bodily parameters, either because the user is having a particularly pleasant time, has burst out laughing, etc., or, on the contrary, has suffered a stressful situation. From there, l The algorithm learns to establish whether it is a positive or a negative alteration. Users have access to this data at any time, via a mobile application. Once the monitoring is done, the results are analyzed and the software reports with specific actions and improvement plans.

