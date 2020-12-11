How to digitize your business with the digital signature?

Endalia gives the keys to digital signing in this webinar which will be free and live on December 17th. You will clearly understand what digital signature is, its applications and benefits in organizations. Limited places.

The online session on digital signature will take place on Thursday, December 17, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register for the webinar here.

Endalia, a company specializing in talent and people management through consulting, software outsourcing and human resources, will organize a webinar on December 17th entitled: “The digital signature: everything you need to know”, which will be taught by Fabio Heras, Product Owner of the Digital Firm & Scrum Master at Endalia.

The webinar, which will be free and live, is aimed particularly at human resources and people administration professionals, as well as professionals in positions of responsibility. During this session, participants will clearly understand what the digital signature is, its different types according to European regulations, its practical applications and its utilities at company level.

The content of the webinar will be as follows:

What is the digital signature? Legal framework: European Regulation n ° 910/2014 (eIDAS) Types of electronic signature: simple, advanced and qualified Practical application and advantages of the digital signature at the business level Tools for the deployment and management of the digital signature

Thus, the main objectives of this webinar are that after the session, the participants get a broad and practical view of the digital signature. They will have access to the knowledge necessary to fully understand what digital signature is, its advantages and practical applications in a business. Likewise, they will know the appropriate tools to carry out the deployment and management of the digital signature at the business level.

Those interested in the subject can register for free at the following link.

HRDigital