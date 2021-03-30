How to disinfect your mobile according to the type of work you do

Cell phones have helped us feel closer to family and friends during childbirth. But we must not forget that these devices that we carry every time we leave the house often touch our face and hands and are a source of viruses and bacteria, so they must be properly disinfected to avoid contagion. More than 17,000 bacteria have been found on mobile phones, according to a study published in the academic medical journal Germs (2017). Studies have shown that the cell phone in your pocket is ten times dirtier than a toilet seat!

Disinfecting the phone is becoming especially important as many people return to work these months. In some professions, exposure to dirt, germs or harmful substances requires smartphones to be cleaned and sanitized thoroughly on a regular basis. To reduce risk, you need to rethink the way employees use personal and shared phones and establish new life-saving routines. Bullitt Group, a Catphones licensee, in association with Dr Simon Clarke, professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, has prepared a guide with some cleaning guidelines, depending on the type of job and the use that is being given on the phone. within each position:

Outdoor Jobs

Working outdoors can give a false sense of security. However, constant exposure to other people, as well as to shared surfaces, is a major risk factor for contamination from mobile devices. It is recommended that delivery people keep their mobiles inside their vehicles or in their pockets as much as possible, and should never put them upside down during the delivery process. Surfaces such as doorknobs and doorbells are a potential source of contamination, so we need to thoroughly clean our hands with hydro-alcoholic gel before touching our phone again.

Workers in the construction and logistics industries must treat the areas they work in as public spaces with the same associated risk – many different teams of workers pass through them and can potentially contaminate surfaces.

Jobs with other people

The type of work done for other people varies widely: some jobs pose very little risk depending on the level of contact we have with other people, while other professions (e.g. plumbers, are frequently exposed). potential air contamination). unblocking hoses) present a higher risk. In these cases, it is recommended to minimize the use of the personal phone and ensure that it is cleaned, with our hands, before using it.

Front line jobs – Emergencies and health

For these front-line workers, it is particularly important to maintain good hygiene of the mobile to prevent them from becoming vectors of infection. A study published by Ondokuz Mayis University in Turkey, published in the journal “ Annals of Clinical Microbiology and Antimicrobials ”, nearly 95% of the devices of doctors and healthcare workers contained different types of bacteria that can transmit diseases serious. Only 10% of them cleaned and sanitized the phone diligently. For this reason, it is important to raise awareness of the need to implement protocols to avoid contamination from the phone.

Companies like the medicine transport department of The Malteser Hilfsdienst, a logistics services company for emergency medical equipment, laboratory products and emergency service equipment in Munich, use rugged Cat Phones to deliver their services. In this area, phones must be resistant to drops, water and have a long battery to be able to be used in all extreme situations. In order for emergency services to perform their work safely, it is a fundamental requirement that the phone can be completely disinfected. “With the use of these rugged devices, we have solved two problems at the same time: the investment, due to the fact that the number of defective phones has been drastically reduced, and the fact that we can clean the phone hygienically when shift changes, ”” he explains. Samuel Schuler, team leader at Malteser Hilfsdienst eV in Munich, who adds: “Cat phones have proven to be reliable companions – a concept we are happy to continue to build on. “

In Spain, a group of firefighters were able to locate a fire located inside the Lekuona Museum located in Renteria-Gipuzkoa, and control it, thanks to the help provided by a resistant Cat terminal with all resistance measures, to hygiene and a thermal camera to detect heat sources. “This device is interesting for all firefighters who want to work better, safer and more efficiently with the tasks that we have to carry out”, explains Jon Mikel Aralar, firefighter of the Parque de Zarautz.

Work in offices and with shared phones

First of all, we need to set up a routine cleaning of our phone on a daily basis when we come to the office. Second, we need to look for ways to use our home phone less at work, and instead install apps that we use regularly on our desktop, or check them only at certain times of the day. It is also important to avoid using cell phones while we eat and not to take them with us to common areas where they are not needed, such as dining rooms and washrooms. Likewise, it is recommended not to place our mobile phone on the tables or desks of other colleagues, nor to allow other people to touch or handle our mobile phone.

In addition, shared desk phones are a source of the spread of viruses. Business telephones should be thoroughly cleaned at the end of each working day, before being stored in a safe, closed and hygienic place at night. We need to clean the phones as thoroughly as possible when users need to change. Avoid the use of covers or use mobiles that do not require protective covers. Covers serve as a haven for viruses and bacteria much like phones do, and in many cases, they can be even more difficult to clean. The use of business telephones should be recorded and monitored where possible.

Use of resistant telephone and hygiene

Rugged or rugged devices can be washed thoroughly with soap and water, cleaned with alcoholic gels / wipes and even bleach, making them an ideal alternative for anyone leaving home for work. Many smartphones claim to be waterproof, but only truly rugged phones can withstand it, so it is necessary to make sure that we clean the phone according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, so that there is no risk of damaging the phone. device or invalidate the warranty of the device. . Phones that can be cleaned more thoroughly could play a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Cat phones, in addition to being drop resistant and fully submersible in water, have undergone hundreds of pressurized alcohol abrasion tests, bleach cleaning tests and water testing. exposure and sensitivity to chemicals that slow down viral infection and deactivate the weapon of massive infection that these devices possessed. to become.

