How to do a clean install of the latest version of Windows 10

A while ago, we gave you a series of tips on what to do when Windows is slow or having a problem. However, sometimes our computer gets so damaged and has so much “junk” accumulated over the years that if we are to make it perfect, we have to perform a clean install of Windows 10. Want to learn how to do it? It’s easier than you might think and it will take very little time! Windows gives us all the tools.

What is a clean installation?

A clean install, as the name suggests, means downloading and installing Windows 10 from scratch on our computer. This means that we will install a “blank” version of Windows 10, removing all of our personal programs and files. In addition, this type of installation erases all programs preinstalled by the manufacturer, a great advantage for all of us who hate this type of bloatware.

What advantages does it have? Why should I do it?

We recommend that you do a clean install of Windows 10 if:

Your computer is slower than usual and you have already followed our optimization tutorial. Some components of the operating system do not work correctly and you cannot find the fault (Wi-Fi, screen, sound, etc.). You want to install a version of Windows 10 without the customization introduced by the device manufacturer.

How to do a clean installation?

The process is very simple and is provided by the operating system itself. We will only have to follow the following steps:

First, we’ll need to open the Windows 10 “Settings” app. We will find it in the list of apps in our start menu, although we can also search for it directly in the Windows 10 search bar.

Then we click on “Update and Security”. In the left menu, select the option “Recovery” for, just below “Reset this PC”, click “Start”.

Now we have to choose the option “Remove all” to be able to do a clean install. Beforehand, you should make a backup copy of the personal files and documents that you want to keep. You can use a cloud service like OneDrive or Google Drive or an external or USB hard drive.

Finally, choose “Upload to Cloud”. This step is very important and it is the one that will determine whether you will install a clean version of Windows 10 or the version from your manufacturer. The version downloaded from the Microsoft cloud is the only one completely clean and the one that interests us for this tutorial. Plus, it’s the latest version available, so we won’t have to worry about going through the torturous process of updating Windows afterwards.

After a short wait (between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on your computer and connection), the process will be complete and the clean installation of the latest Windows 10 will be completed.