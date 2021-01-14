How to download and install Windows 10 from scratch

Do you remember the time when installing Windows on a PC was a daunting task that could take us several hours and required some knowledge? Fortunately, those times have come to an end thanks to improvements in the hardware and the operating system itself. Today, downloading and installing Windows 10 from scratch is very easy and won’t take us long. Follow these steps carefully and you will see it!

Download Windows 10 using the official Microsoft tool

First of all, we must remind you that this tutorial will teach you how to install Windows 10 from scratch on a computer. If you want to update to the latest version of Windows 10 from a PC that is already using Windows, you need to follow this other tutorial. That said, we started from the beginning: the Windows 10 download process.

You will need an external hard drive or USB memory with at least 8 GB capacity, as well as another device from which to download Windows 10. The memory should be formatted to avoid problems. To format the USB flash drive, simply connect it to the PC you are using and, in File Explorer, go to “This Computer”.

Then you need to right click on your USB drive and click on the “Format” option. Do not change any value in the pop-up window, just click “OK”. This will delete all the contents of your USB drive, so if you want to keep your data, you need to delete it first.

Download the official Microsoft download tool for Windows 10 by clicking here. Once the file has downloaded, run it.

After performing a series of checks, the tool will first show us the license agreement. We click on the “Accept” button. Then the tool will give us two options: “Update this computer now” or “Create installation media (USB stick, DVD or ISO file) for another PC”. We have to choose the second option.

The next window will display a “Select language, architecture and edition” prompt. A series of options marked by default will appear depending on the configuration of the PC from which we are running the tool. However, if we want to install Windows 10 on another PC, we need to make sure that we select the appropriate options for it.

The architecture will be particularly important, where we can choose between 32 and 64 bits. In the vast majority of cases, we should choose the 64-bit option unless our computer is very old (before 2005 as the reference date). In any case, installing Windows 10 on these older computers is not recommended due to the foreseeable lack of driver support for its components.

The next window will give us the choice between “USB key” and “ISO file”. We will choose the first option and, before clicking on the next option, we will make sure that we have connected the USB drive that we formatted in the first step.

Now the storage units connected to our PC will appear. We need to make sure we choose the right one by seeing what the drive name is in the file explorer.

After clicking “Next”, the tool will start downloading Windows 10 and converting your USB drive to installation media. This process will take minutes or hours depending on the speed of the USB memory and your connection, so we recommend that you do your best in both cases and, if this is not possible, be patient.

Once the download is complete, we click on “Finish” and we will have our USB drive ready to be used to install Windows 10.

Install Windows from scratch on a PC with no operating system

Many manufacturers sell computers without Windows 10 preinstalled. This provides a significant saving for the user, since the price of Windows 10 licenses in places like Amazon is much lower than their official price.

If you have purchased one of these computers and have already completed all the steps detailed in the previous section, all you need to do is install Windows 10. To do this, you will need to insert the USB that we worked on. the PC and access the team start menu. This will allow us to boot from USB to access the Windows 10 installation wizard.

The way to access the equipment start menu is different depending on the equipment brand. Here we bring together those of the most marketed brands:

Asus: repeatedly press the F8 key while pressing the “Power” button. Huawei: Press F12 repeatedly while powering on the device. MSI: Repeatedly press the F11 key while turning on the computer. Lenovo: Press the F12 key several times while turning on the computer. Acer: Press the F12 key while turning on the computer. HP: Press Esc or F9 repeatedly when turning on the computer (if that doesn’t work with Esc, try F9).

Then, once you enter the boot menu, you need to select your USB drive and press the “Enter” key on your keyboard. With this, you will have successfully booted from USB and started Windows 10 installation process on your PC.

The first thing you will see is a window with a blue background. Adjust (if necessary) the language and keyboard options and click “Next”. Later, you will select “Install now”.

It will ask you for a Windows 10 key but if you haven’t acquired it yet, you have nothing to worry about as you can activate Windows later. If so, you will click on “I do not have a product key”. To acquire a Windows 10 key, you can do it from Amazon at a very low price.

Get your Windows 10 Pro license

Then we will choose the version of Windows 10 that we want to install. In our case, we will opt for the “Pro” version. Then a window will appear to select the type of installation. Here it is important to select the second option, ie the one that says “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)”.

We will have reached the key part: installing Windows 10. Here it is important to eliminate (delete, DO NOT format) all the partitions that we see in the image until there is no more than “Unallocated space on drive 0”, the total size coinciding with free space. When this happens, we will select the unit and click “Next”.

And it’s done! When the process is complete, Windows 10 will be installed on our computer and we will just have to configure it. To do this, we recommend that you follow our tutorial which will guide you step by step through the Windows 10 setup wizard.