How to drive the digital transformation of companies from HR? Trends and successes

Incipy celebrates the sixth edition of the study of the digital transformation of human resources in Spain

How to drive the digital transformation of companies from HR? Trends and successes

Today’s businesses face demanding business challenges as quickly as possible, and accelerating the shift to a more innovative, connected, flexible and agile digital organization is essential for this.

Under this premise, Incipy Digital Strategic Partner, a company specializing in supporting the digital transformation processes of companies and people, will celebrate on February 11 the sixth edition of the study of the digital transformation of human resources in Spain, under the name change to a Digital Organization from HR ‘, with HR Digital as the official medium of the event. The objective of this new digital meeting is to publicize the results, innovative trends and inspiring success stories of renowned companies, thanks to the testimony of their directors and managers.

Examples of real successes present

This new edition will take the form of a webinar and more than 100 HR managers will participate to assess the degree of maturity and progress of companies in different areas. Among them are:

Yolanda Menal, Global People Director at Cellnex Telecom Marta Fuentes, Corporate Director People Transformation at Grupo Santalucía David Garrote, Senior HR Marketing Manager at LIDL ES Esther Duarte, Director of Corporate Resources at AEDAS HOMES Mireia Ranera, VP & Digital HR Director at INCIPY

Likewise, a space will be dedicated for a valid review in a current context with key structural changes during and after the impact of Covid-19.

Full details on the webinar

The webinar “ Leading change towards a digital organization from human resources ”, designed by Incipy Digital, will take place on Thursday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sign up to discover the latest trends and business results in Spain, from the hands of great leaders and executives who will offer you their keys and their testimonials.

Click here to register for the “ Leading Change to a Digital Organization from Human Resources ” webinar

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital