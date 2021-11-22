how-to-entertain-the-two-million-students-who-do-not-study-religion:-free-sport,-environmental-actions-and-other-ideas-of-the-autonomies

The autonomous communities are planning what to do with the nearly two million students who do not study Religion. From next year, those who do not choose it will not take another subject, as they have been up to now. The centers must offer them “educational attention”, but this cannot consist of them learning new contents, not even in reviewing with a teacher those already received in reinforcement classes, according to the strange limits that surround religious teaching in educational centers, built on an international agreement (the one signed in 1979 by Spain and the Holy See), several judgments of the Supreme Court and the regulations of the Ministry of Education, the last of which will be published soon. The autonomies consider several options. Among them, that they work in the transversal projects of the center that schools and institutes usually have, dedicated to issues such as sustainability or equality; who study autonomously supervised by a teacher, or who practice “free sports”, also under teacher supervision.

One of the regional educational managers consulted by this newspaper, who asked not to be identified with the argument that they have not yet made a final decision, does not rule out another possibility: that the centers, especially the institutes, put Religion early or late in the day, and those who do not have the subject may arrive later or leave earlier. The source admits, however, that as the Ministry of Education has drawn up the draft curriculum decree, this possibility may be problematic.

The new regulation, pending approval, establishes that In primary and secondary school, the centers will give those who do not choose Religion the “due educational attention” through collaborative projects, with the aim of reinforcing “self-esteem, autonomy, reflection and responsibility” and the “most transversal aspects of the curriculum” . The draft has been chosen to avoid a clash with the Church (in favor of maintaining an assessable mirror subject). But it is also conditioned by the narrow path that the judges have marked in the last three decades. The rulings have established that what the students who do not study Religion do cannot be too much ―in the sense of taking advantage of the time to review content from other subjects, because according to the Supreme Court this would put those who choose the confessional subject at a disadvantage, nor too little ―that is, not having a school activity, because according to the same court this would allow them “to dedicate those hours to games and leisure, which would attract the majority of students not to opt for any kind of religion” -.

Loss of relevance

Among the ten autonomies that have responded to questions from this newspaper about their plans around Religion, there is none of the five governed by the PP. But all the territories will have a common limit: the loss of academic relevance of the subject, since neither this nor the activity that is programmed for those who do not choose it will count in the academic record for the purpose of requesting scholarships or accessing a career.

The almost unanimous opinion in the educational community is that this will mean a drop in the enrollment of the subject. Pedro Huertas, general secretary of Catholic Schools, the employer of the religious concerted school, affirms: “If the subject is marginalized, the mirror material is removed, even some autonomies are considering removing it from normal school hours… it is logical that there should be a decrease in the number of students, especially in public schools, although I hope it is not very significant. ”

The subject has already lost many students. Compared to the end of the nineties, it has lost 20 points in primary school and 10 in secondary, until enrollment around 60% of the students in both stages. The decline has been greater in public centers (where it is around 50%) than in subsidized schools (where more than 80%). And there are great differences by communities: in Andalusia, in primary school, almost 8 of each 10 students have Religion, while in the Basque Country they do not arrive to four.

Abandonment of Christianity

The decline has occurred, explains Rafael Ruiz, professor of Sociology at the Complutense University of Madrid, at the context of the “very deep and drastic secularization” that Spanish society has experienced, particularly since the beginning of the 21st century, positioning itself as one of the three European countries where Christianity has regressed the most. A 40% of the population declares themselves non-religious, according to the CIS published this year. And weddings by the Church fell last year to 10% of the total, 65 points less than in the mid-nineties.

The loss of Religion students has not been so intense. Hungary Panadero, from the Ferrer i Guàrdia Foundation, an entity that publishes a report on secularism in Spain every year, attributes it to the fact that the previous educational law approved by the PP “enhanced the subject by making it compute for the average in secondary ”. Unlike in primary school, where the decrease in enrollment is sustained, in ESO it is observed that while between 1998 and 2013 the students fell 20 points, from that year, when the so-called Wert law , has increased 10.

Rafael Ruiz considers that in the resistance of the material of Religion also influences that a significant percentage of society, around a 30% according to the available demographic information, is located in a “gray area” on the subject: they are not very interested in the subject, but they do not reject it either, they took it themselves, they believe that it did not leave an important mark on them and they are inclined to think that if their children attend, they will learn something.

Discreet negotiation with the bishops

The regulation of religion in schools has gone hand in hand with a discreet negotiation between the Ministry of Education and the Episcopal Conference. A search for agreements favored by the objective of Minister Pilar Alegría of reducing confrontation in the educational field, and by the changes that have occurred in recent times in the permanent commission of the body that coordinates the Spanish prelates, which has located in key positions, including the educational area, to people who are in tune with the speech of Pope Francis.

The Episcopal Conference has presented new contents of the Religion subject that, according to the agreements of Spain with the Vatican, it is up to the Church to elaborate, very different from the current ones. The catechism tone is replaced by a more modern one, even progressive on issues such as equality between men and women, the fight against poverty and environmentalism.

The Ministry of Education, for its part, has established that the autonomous communities must offer at least one hour of Religion a week, when the PP opened the door to only 45 minutes when setting that time for Ceuta and Melilla (where the Government has full educational competence). And it has made it difficult, with the drafting of the decree drafts, that the students who do not choose Religion can be absent from the center at that time. In return, he has won the peace in often troubled terrain. A year ago, the spokesman for the Episcopal Conference threatened to support the unconstitutionality appeals to the new educational law, the Celaá law . Now, however, there have been no protests.

