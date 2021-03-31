How to fight against pandemic fatigue in the workplace?

A year and a little over a month. This is the period when many have not set foot on the floor of an office, without sitting down in their usual place of work and enjoying the direct company of their colleagues. In 2020, with the onset of Covid-19, the popular and beloved telecommuting entered our lives, almost unprepared, almost unaware, to stay.

A year and a little over a month. This is the period when many have not set foot on the floor of an office, without sitting down in their usual place of work and enjoying the direct company of their colleagues. In 2020, with the onset of Covid-19, the popular and beloved telecommuting entered our lives, almost unprepared, almost unaware, to stay.

While teleworking offers a multitude of indisputable advantages, advantages that many companies and workers have been emphasizing for years; The truth is, this year has shown that, as in all aspects of life, not everything white is white, and not all black is black.

To find out if we are going through a pandemic fatigue situation in the workplace after a year of telecommuting, Jos Garca Altares, psychologist at TherapyChat, the leading online psychology platform, comments: “The most common signs and symptoms are related to stress causing the pandemic, because it is a new situation that exceeds our resources. Stress increases our physical and / or emotional tension. This, in normal situations, would allow us to conduct activities in a more lucid manner; However, when it overwhelms us, it has negative consequences for the population, such as more fatigue, exhaustion and negative or unpleasant emotions. We are sadder, more nervous and more irritable and this means that the experience of telecommuting will be less satisfying and could reach levels of demotivation and rejection.

And in this sense, the role of leadership has become complicated and difficult due to the dreaded “emotional contagion”. The Covid-19 virus and emotions have two things in common, both invisible and very contagious. The clearest example of emotional contagion is panic, and this is due to mirror neurons. According to José García Altares, “it is impossible not to communicate emotions and, moreover, not to spread them. While our goal is not to convey to our team our own pandemic fatigue by continuing to telecommute, we must recognize the emotions that the pandemic causes us and work to reduce the external expression of this emotion, in order to avoid emotional contagion. “.

Today we are at a turning point. Many companies have started to gradually return to the office, working shifts and alternating days; others have laid the foundations for a permanent implementation of the telework model. Either way, working on motivation and dealing with pandemic fatigue will be a vital task to undertake in the months to come. In this sense, TherapyChat brings together a series of guidelines so that workers and managers can apply:

Tools to fight pandemic fatigue

Identify and label the emotions. Identifying emotions requires the ability not only to identify one’s own response, but also the context in which it appears.

Observe and define these emotions. We need to name them and mark their intensity (for example, from 0 to 100), identify what triggers them, what are our beliefs about this emotion, what bodily sensations it produces, what body language we develop (facial expression, gestures, posture …), what are the side effects and functions of emotion in our environment.

Journal of emotions. We will specify what motivates us to feel this emotion, what it communicates to others and what it communicates to me.

Work on the emotion. A good strategy is the opposite action, that is, acting the opposite of your emotional impulses if the emotion doesn’t match the facts or is not effective.

Motivation exercises

First of all, exercise motivation must take into account that human beings are social beings by nature and we need contact with others. The presence of other people is a source of stimulation and, as a result, teleworking creates a distance between employees which can lead to isolation and loss of social support as protection against stress. Therefore, it will be interesting to address two main objectives:

Interaction through play. With this interaction, we are recognized as part of a certain group, it facilitates communication and competitiveness. Gamification programs can be used, or internal discussions for organizations that promote interaction and relationships with our colleagues.

Feedback channels. Communicate and recognize accomplishments. They are informative channels through which our behavior is reflected and obtains external validation that promotes the idea of ​​belonging and increases motivation through the achievement of goals.