How to fight against the coronavirus in winter and in closed spaces such as offices?

How to fight against the coronavirus in winter and in closed spaces such as offices?

The months’ “ coexistence ” with the coronavirus has shown how and where it affects the most. In fact, it was recently estimated that 75% of infections occur through aerosols, particles less than 100 microns in diameter that can stay suspended in the air for hours.

The onset of cold weather and the increase in cases in the second wave led the health authorities to adopt various measures, such as curfews, capacity restrictions, the compulsory nature of the mask or the maintenance of the safety distance, among others.

However, and even more so in confined spaces, the risk of contagion continues to exist. One of the solutions to effectively minimize it is air purifiers, such as Respirae. Designed specifically during the pandemic to fight against the coronavirus, it is a disinfectant which, using UV-C ultraviolet light (without filters and without ozone), destroys viruses, bacteria, fungi and other pathogenic microorganisms existing in the air .

It is recommended for all types of spaces, such as homes, offices, consultations, shops, bars, restaurants, classrooms, gyms … Indeed, it has a representation area of ​​50 square meters, guaranteeing an improvement in air quality. The effectiveness of Respirae is over 99%, tested and certified by the Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the UPV / EHU.

Latest generation technology, made in Spain

Respirae, the biosafety division of Basque company Arregui, works with short-wave ultraviolet (UV-C) light to destroy viruses the size of the coronavirus (0.12 microns). The device has clean and safe technology that can be used in the presence of people, animals or plants, because the ultraviolet light does not radiate outside the device, so it is not harmful for living things.

Unlike purifying filters (such as HEPA, activated carbon, etc.), which physically capture pollutants and must be renewed every few months, ultraviolet purifiers remove pollutants and do not require any maintenance. Ozone generators, on the other hand, remove pollutants from the air, but they must be used by professionals as it is a dangerous chemical that cannot be used in the presence of people.

Efficient, economical and decorative

Respirae has an estimated life of 9,000 hours, which equates to between 3 and 4 years of continuous operation during normal office or office hours. After this time, all you have to do is change the lamp. In the absence of filters, it does not require maintenance and the periodic expense of replacing filters every few months is avoided.

It is very easy to use, as it has a single on / off button on the back. The indicator light on the front will illuminate to indicate that it is operational. At the same time, its minimalist design and the fact that it is available in 3 finishes (white, black, wood) allows you to easily integrate it into any decoration.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital