How to find your professional call

Taking the time to educate yourself and consider various options and to listen to the advice of guidance counselors can be good alternatives in finding your own path eventually.

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 p.m. – June 28, 2021



65% of the jobs that today’s children will do have not yet been invented. And it is that technology has given not one, but several additional speeds to the world of work, to the point that the only certainty that can be relied on is that changes in the labor market will continue to occur at a faster rate. slow. .

Not only are professions changing; the paths of formation which also lead to it. If, just a few years ago, university studies seemed the only possible route to qualified and well-paid employment, a change in the orientation of positions and of the very concept of employability towards flexible, practical and more skills and abilities that by rote or technical knowledge has completely changed this perception.

A recent study from Adecco found that 40% of current job vacancies in Spain require a VET degree, a study modality that is gaining ground among student preferences.

In this panorama of permanent transformation, it is increasingly difficult for the new generations to anticipate from an early age the direction they wish to give to their future professional career. According to Campus FP, the network of vocational training centers, paying attention to the signs that mark your own preferences during studies, taking the time to know and consider various options and listening to the advice of guidance counselors can be good alternatives. to end up finding the way itself.

“Being clear about what we want to do with our future is the first step towards a fulfilling professional career. However, the excess of options and the ease with which they evolve, as well as our interests and preferences, make everyone increasingly more difficult to find these coordinates. And it becomes a problem in the case of opting for a type of studies that are too rigid or finalists such as university studies ”, underlines its director general, Javier Calvo.

Camus FP offers a series of keys to help young people find their vocation in current working conditions.

Remember the things you loved when you were little. Usually, the things we enjoy the most are the ones we are good at. Draw, math, language, do puzzles …? Keep these clues in sight, because if you were good you probably always will be in your adult version. Develop skills to keep growing. The world does not end with these four things that we are masters of. We must continue to continuously develop other skills and competences in which we are less good. First, because they will give us more tools to navigate the world; and, second, because they can open our eyes to possibilities that we have not considered. Sign yourself. The vocation is not marked in a QR code tattooed on the skin. It is a process of discovery. And training is the best way to promote this process because you can’t tell if you like something until you get in touch with it. Stay up to date on technology. Whichever route you choose, one thing is for sure: technology will play an important role in this specialty. Think globally. Look beyond your realm, open your mind to new attitudes and possibilities. Look at the people who make you a benchmark in other areas because of the way they do things, and try to imagine if you could do something similar. Build a professional network. Teachers, colleagues, professionals you admire and all kinds of people who at all times can help you in your future professional career. Study the environment. Stay up to date, follow the changes and trends happening in the professional and business market. Maybe one of these new trends will give you the idea of ​​your next career change. Look closely at the employability indicators. Professions with better salaries or job applications, studies with more professional opportunities, skills and aptitudes more transversal or requested by companies … And analyze to what extent these indicators can adapt to your own interests. Be flexible. A withdrawal on time is not a defeat; it’s another chance to win. Taking shortcuts, deviations or even completely changing the path is normal in the search for your own vocation. Jobs change and so do we. And what we are passionate about today may not do it in 5, 10 or 15 years without it being a problem. Build resilience. Cultivate your ability to cope with disappointments and setbacks. Turn stumbles into opportunities and start over. Victory tends to reward the very insistent more than the very talented. Pursue your passions. Ask yourself a simple question. Is there a job you would be willing to do for free? If the answer is yes, try to work on it. Only, when the time comes to negotiate the contract, don’t mention that you will be ready to do it without charging.

