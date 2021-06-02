There is surely more than one audiophile among our readers who enjoys having their music collection as a FLAC file. If so, be careful and do not modify the metadata of these files through Windows 10 File Explorer. Doing this on Windows 10 May 2020 Update or later will corrupt FLAC files. This bug affects Windows 10 Pro, Home, Enterprise, Workstation, and other editions of the operating system.

According to a support document released earlier this month, Windows 10 File Explorer error corrupts some FLAC files that contain an ID3 frame before the FLAC header. ID3 is a framework and is responsible for storing information such as music title, artist, album, track number, etc.

How to fix FLAC file corruption in Windows 10

In the KB5003214 changelog update, Microsoft confirmed that the bug has been fixed and that the free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) music files will no longer be playable if we change their title, artist, or others. metadata.

For those who have corrupted music files, Microsoft has released a new PowerShell script that we can run to make the file playable again. However, you cannot restore lost metadata that was stored in the ID3 framework.

To avoid problems with FLAC music files in the future, Microsoft recommends applying this month’s optional cumulative update. Although you already know that sometimes they have associated issues which are resolved later.

So to be sure, it’s usually a good idea to wait and see how other users test for the latest updates before deciding to update. For example, reports have suggested that KB5003214 is causing issues with the taskbar and system tray icons, especially when the News & Interests feature is enabled.