How to guarantee a safe return of teleworkers to the office? Demand for “ zero Covid ” furniture increases

According to Ofita, there are four reasons teleworkers want to return to the office: it’s good for our health, especially emotional; facilitates collaboration and the transmission of knowledge; it unites the workforce, generates a sense of community and strengthens the brand.

Working at home offers positive elements: lower risk of contagion, better work-life balance and flexibility, greater autonomy and savings in time and money when traveling. Teleworking has made it easier for many companies to continue working, but teleworking also has its drawbacks: isolation, technical limitations or the difficulty of certain teamwork are the main ones.

“What is clear is that its advantages and disadvantages force us to rethink our own office concept,” says Martín López, Commercial Director of Ofita.

“In the first place, since the start of the pandemic, at all times, companies have taken into account the human side of the crisis. The priority has always been the protection of employees, guaranteeing the health and safety of all.”

Safe return to the office

To this end, companies are rethinking their workspaces in an attempt to guarantee maximum security for their users. This overhaul is linked to the need to respond to the new ways of working that have come from the hand of the pandemic, but it is also a question of health and safety.

The companies have designed prevention and protection protocols, which include aspects such as signage, cleaning, distances, routes and different use of spaces. But also, according to Ofita, the demand for “anti-Covid” furniture is increasing.

“Manufacturers of office furniture have turned to innovation to launch solutions and office furniture that protect people from Covid19 in a safe return to work.

For example, the incorporation of protective screens in the workstations which guarantee the separation between the users without losing the interaction and the visual contact between them. They demarcate the space and protect workers both from the side and from the front when they are seated in their place.

Another example is the Vetrospace soundproof cabins for individual or team use, with antiviral and bacterial properties, for example, with antimicrobial lighting, surface treatments and ventilation systems that renew the air and remove particles with a possible viral load that remain suspended in the air. .

Or the first Zero Covid tables (by Ofita), which have a coating with viricidal, bactericidal and fungicidal properties. They thus prevent contagion of Covid by contact with surfaces, for periods exceeding two years under correct maintenance conditions. Its effectiveness is certified by Virnostica, from the Carlos III Health Institute. It has been tested with SARS COV 2 strains and an efficacy of 99.99%.

Teleworkers want to return to another office

Teleworkers want to return to an office that is safe but also different. “Employees and employers want workspaces that adapt to the new reality and their new hybrid ways of working. They demand desks that answer the question: Why do I want to go to the office today? What do I need that I don’t have? at home? », Adds Ofita’s commercial director.

“It is important that employees can develop their full potential through a work environment that is adapted to their needs and those of each organization. We need to design work spaces that are productive and much more flexible, according to the needs of each moment. “

According to Martín López, in this redesign of the office, “spaces for teamwork and interpersonal relationships will be essential, that is, shared spaces and tools such as connectivity, for example. Likewise, the Work environments must be redesigned with spaces to perform functions that are not performed effectively at home. This is the case, for example, spaces of concentration or the most creative areas for Agile methodologies.

