How to have the right people to transform your business

70% of large Spanish companies regularly apply some type of agile methodology, a figure that matches the global trend. While this is a great place to start, implementing and especially maintaining agility in a business may not be easy. Wyser, a multinational belonging to the Gi group which offers “Research and executive selection” and “Evaluation and cultural transformation” solutions, highlights a few key points.

“Agility is crucial to make the business activity adaptable and flexible to a rapidly changing environment,” comments Emilio Masa, Principal (Head HR Division) at Wyser Spain. “At Wyser, we believe that agility should be understood as a way to work and organize, the starting point of which is organizational culture and values, aimed at simplifying, accelerating and improving the production process in a company. . This means that teams and management must adapt to the values ​​and principles of the company with an agile mentality: without a prior change in organizational culture, agility cannot be developed and applied to its processes. Changing the culture and the way of thinking is the most difficult step, but it is crucial, and it is worth it. “

However, promoting agility in a business is not as easy as it sounds. There are conditions to be met, both at management and worker level.

The most important thing is that there is an attitude which encourages innovation, which involves the leaders and all the management. 82.4% of Spanish employees surveyed by Wyser consider digital transformation to be important, and 73.7% of them believe that their company is constantly pursuing such innovation2.

At the same level as above, having the right people is crucial. Agility can only be sought by leaders and professionals who have specific soft skills. Based on our experience, the most important are: the capacity for creative problem solving, understood as talent and the ability to face problems and challenges in an imaginative and innovative way; adaptability to change, such as the ability to transform the ways of working that harness all the energy of the organization, agility for learning, such as managing new experiences in a flexible and rapid manner; agile leadership, such as the ability to act effectively under complex and rapidly changing conditions. At its core, emotional intelligence should be added as an emotional and social skill necessary to get everything done or how to use our emotions in the best possible way, to achieve your personal and professional goals.

Modification of the team structure. Multidisciplinary, autonomous, responsible for the value that is created for the end customer, oriented towards values ​​and objectives … indeed, shared values ​​and goals are often the “glue” between teams that are increasingly being created. more based on objectives and they are fluctuating, created and dissolved to deal with new projects or to meet specific client needs.

Agility takes time to implement, but once installed, it also needs good practices to preserve it, some keys are the constant search for innovation, the implementation of team-building initiatives that promote team cohesion, or the creation of stimulating environments and continuous learning approach.

“Agility has a lot in common with digital transformation. In fact, it is no coincidence that he was born precisely in this sector – concludes Kasia Rudzik, consultant for cultural transformation and evaluation at Wyser Spain. – However, agility is more of a culture than a process. It is necessary to create an environment based on values, behaviors and practices so that teams can be more adaptable, flexible, innovative and resilient. This is why a new managerial profile is increasingly requested: a profile capable of creating an adequate environment allowing him to lead the organization through this transformation. These are the so-called agility managers. “

In line with this idea, Mauricio Jimnez, Business Director of Wyser in Spain, comments that “HR consultants and headhunters, as in our case, have developed the tools and methodologies that allow us to go further. in the manager selection process, in order to identify and assess the soft skills of the most appropriate profiles to guide companies in this task. In addition, we believe it is essential to promote recognition of this methodology and of the professionals involved. For this reason, we facilitate the official Agile HR training (ICP-AHR), aimed at professionals in the human resources sector and team leaders, in addition to collaborating with several schools and universities, for example, with the center of Sagardoy studies, integrating the Wyser Agile HR Certification into the HR Executive Master. “

