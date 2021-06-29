How to identify the level of engagement of a company according to the maturity of its internal communication

The consulting firm, expert in internal communication and people engagement, designed the first model that aims to make it easier for companies to improve employee engagement.

Organizations know that getting their employees engaged is the key to their growth. The latest Gallup 2020 employee and performance report collects that companies with good engagement levels have up to 81% less absenteeism, achieve 18% more productivity and 23% more profitability.

To help companies that need to continue to improve their level of growth, PrideCom has designed the People Engagement Pyramid PrideCom: a model based on 6 levels of maturity in internal communication that are present today in companies and which allows to predict the expected level of commitment. Depending on where it is located, the organization can expect a level of engagement from its employees and teams. PrideCom also identifies the triggers that can be put in place to take it to the next level, as well as the metrics to be implemented to measure the success of the strategy.

“During these 8 years, I have been able to verify that the more mature an organization’s internal communication, the more its employees are committed and attached to the brand. The direct relationship is clear and the pyramid helps us to see these scenarios, but also to understand which initiatives are capable of activating the engagement so that it rises to a level ”, explains Sonia Ruiz Moreno, CEO of PrideCom.

Paulo Morgado, co-founder of BridgeWhat, assures us that “if we are talking about business growth, we have to take into account the people who can make it possible. If they are not for the job, it will be very difficult to achieve the desired results. We are fully aligned with PrideCom and its vision and we believe this measure brings great value to businesses and the starting point they need to grow. “

