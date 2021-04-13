how to improve general skills and learn languages ​​at the same time

Discover the new trend in corporate training: how to promote soft skills and learn languages ​​at the same time

Language training remains one of the main priorities of the HR departments of Spanish companies. The pandemic temporarily paralyzed 8 out of 10 training courses in 2020 but with the reactivation of 2021, many formulas are being studied to continue training and improve the language level of workers.

At Hexagone, a language training consulting firm for companies, an increase was detected in the search for cross-functional training courses aimed at improving the skills of employees as well as the soft skills of employees.

In this sense, one of the training courses currently most in demand in companies is the possibility of conducting training sessions with their own approach and methodologies of business coaching in a language other than Spanish. The aim is to learn more about certain aspects of the business and how it affects workers while practicing and improving the level of languages.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone, explains, “Companies are looking to make the investment in training their workers profitable. They need to improve the language level of their employees, but they are also looking for new ways to achieve it. Spanish, they can be carried out in other languages. These workshops are led by a teacher who is an expert in his field and with a coach profile “.

It is not language training but training provided in another language. In this sense, the objective is twofold since the pupil develops these human skills and at the same time, indirectly, improves his level of languages ​​by practicing it with a native coach teacher, thus acquiring more confidence.

“You could say that this type of transversal training with a business approach is a joint proposal for training but also for transformation. Companies manage to cover a double objective which is ultimately what they are looking for in these times”, explains the director of Hexagon.

From Hexagone, they explain the mechanism of this training philosophy which is based on three phases: observe, analyze and practice.

The trainer prepares the content adapted to the daily work reality of the students. Each module contains a theoretical part which provides students with the tools necessary for their management in the determined objective. And in each of these trainer-offered modules a lot of practice is included so that students can learn better. Role-playing, business cases, challenges, presentations, etc.

The participatory methodology, on which this transversal training modality is based, is based on 4 essential aspects:

Active observation based on real cases, participants’ own experience Self-reflection / self-criticism Personal production Identification of shortcomings and avenues for improvement

In practice, these courses translate into workshops such as: making important presentations, the art of negotiation, conflict management and resolution, encouraging and / or participating in meetings, positive communication … These are practical workshops focused on specific and concrete situations within the company which could be taught in Spanish but which to do it in another language also encourages the improvement of languages.

“After the end of the training courses produced by the corporate training pandemic, the reactivation of these training courses was accompanied by the search by companies for alternative, different and productive formulas to train their employees. Ultimately, the ultimate goal is to make the investment profitable. in training, but today more than ever new formulas are sought for this, ”concludes Galle Schaefer.

