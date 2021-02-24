How to integrate an occupational risk prevention plan to guarantee the safety of your workers

Work accidents and occupational diseases involve significant human and economic costs for the injured worker, the company and the society. The importance of integrating prevention into the management system of companies is essential to reduce the accident rate and avoid its enormous economic and social impact.

For this reason, the Umivale mutual has drawn up a guide which provides companies with guidelines to follow in implementing accident reduction programs. “The objective is to contribute by the mutual to the continuous improvement of the safety and health of its workers, to prevent work accidents and occupational diseases and thus also reduce absenteeism rates”, declared Jos Luis Cebrin, head of prevention at the Umivale mutual.

In addition, the guide pays special attention to the costs of accidents at work. “It is important for the company to be aware of the many costs and losses that an occupational accident can cause. It is not only the direct costs that can be accounted for, such as wages, materials for damage caused or possible administrative penalties. also indirect costs which cannot be measured in a concrete way but which also affect the final balance such as the increase in insurance policies, administrative and legal costs and more intangible but no less important costs such as the loss of derivative production from a possible malaise of the staff or by the deterioration of the brand image of the company ”, explained Cebrin.

Thus, the document clarifies concepts such as incident, accident and the classification of types of this according to where it occurs, in accordance with the general law of social security. Enumera y explica las distintas modalidades preventivas con las que la empresa puede contar para la gestin de la prevencin de los riesgos laborales dependiendo de sus caractersticas y hace hincapi en la implantacin de planes de prevencin para su adecuada integracin en el sistema general de gestin de la business.

Nine steps to integrate occupational risk prevention

In order to optimally and efficiently reduce accidents and have a safe, healthy and competitive business, it is necessary to have an occupational risk prevention plan comprising these nine steps:

Identify the risks. Knowing the possible risks associated with each position is the first step in avoiding them. Assess the risks. Can they be deleted? If this is not possible, we will have to determine the likelihood of the damage occurring and its severity. Plan preventive activity by prioritizing based on the size and number of workers exposed. Establish action protocols that are periodically reviewed and inspected. Train and adequately inform staff so that they are aware of the risk and the correct use of work teams and the execution of tasks. Coordinate commercial activities. Identify and control the risks that may arise. Adequate health surveillance by health personnel with accredited capacity to assess workers’ health, study work-related illnesses and hazards, and provide first aid and emergency care to injured workers or damage to the workplace. Establish indicators that provide information to analyze the accident rate, incidence or absenteeism of the company. Analyze the data and establish areas for improvement.

Following these nine steps and the real and active involvement of the company’s management in the prevention of occupational risks can result in a constant reduction in occupational accidents and, consequently, a continuous improvement in safety and health. employees.

What is a loss reduction program? Phases of implementation

If, after analyzing the accident control indicators, deviations from the previously set objectives are detected, it is time to establish an action plan to reduce the accident rate.

“Loss reduction programs must be interpreted as an effective improvement tool, so we must set realistic goals, achievable within a defined time frame,” said the director of Umivale.

The next step is to get the data so that you can draw conclusions about accidents, causes and factors. “To do this, we must seek information related to our rate of work accidents (lists of work accidents with sick leave, accident statistics in relation to sector data, etc.), but also information linked to the conditions of work, to working conditions centers and on preventive management ”, underlined Cebrin.

After that, we will analyze the collected data, developing a series of parameters and indicators that facilitate reaching conclusions and identifying critical points.

Then, you will define an action plan that will vary for each company and situation, identifying an implementation deadline, a person in charge of execution and verification, as well as the means and resources necessary to achieve it. .

Finally, the results will be analyzed using accident rate indicators and monitoring compliance with established activities. “If at this stage the objective is not achieved, we will have to establish a new action plan and restart the process,” concluded Cebrin.

This guide can already be consulted in the Prevention and Health section of umivale.es, in the section dedicated to prevention management.

