How to introduce your business to the global entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem

Showing the world the talent and opportunities that the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Bizkaia offers and building bridges between the region and the rest of the world, this is the main objective of ‘South Summit Biscay Startup Bay – Meetup’, an omnichannel meeting created by South Summity the Provincial Council of Bizkaia (Biscay Startup Bay), which will take place on February 24 and 25.

The 365 connection platform between key players in the global entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem will land in Bilbao in order to generate a meeting point and connection between the main national and international players with the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Basque. In particular, it will seek to strengthen bridges with Latin America, which is why participation with high-level companies such as BBVA, Ferrovial, CEMEX, Bimbo, FEMSA and Proeza is planned.

‘South Summit Biscay Startup Bay – Meetup’ will have the participation of key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem such as companies, startups and high-level investors, who will share their experience and learnings and make known the strengths of the proposal of Biscay Startup Bay.

The meeting will be divided into two days, during each of them will be presented the challenges, opportunities and actions of the different key professional sectors of the Basque ecosystem. More specifically, energy and sustainability; and Mobility & Industry 4.0 will be the main content on Wednesday 24; While the February 25 program will focus on the digital technology, gastronomy and well-being industries. Speakers already confirmed at the meeting include Miguel Calatayud, CEO of Qualitas Health, who will speak on the future of sustainable food, and Andrs de Len, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. They will also present their entrepreneurial projects with growing companies such as South Pole, Letme Park, Xperiencia Virtual, Next Smart Car, Movizzon, Toq.io and Nucaps Nanotechnology.

“South Summit Biscay Startup Bay joins the strategy of the Provincial Council of Biscay to continue strengthening the area’s innovation and entrepreneurship hub. We are adding a new international ally and a world benchmark in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation which strengthens the territory’s positioning as an attractive place to undertake and invest ”, underlined the deputy for economic promotion, Ainara Basurko.

This meeting follows the good reception of the Virtual South Summit, organized last year by South Summit to keep the entrepreneurial ecosystem connected and meet its main needs during the difficult times of the pandemic. And, after the success of the South Summit Madrid 2020, which was held in October and which brought together more than 52,000 viewers from all over the world, more than 30,000 active users on its 365 platform, more than 7,000 entrepreneurs, almost 9,000 companies and more than 2000 investors, brought together in a multi-channel format, which has demonstrated South Summit’s ability to reinvent and adapt.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital