How to legally manage absences? Can paternity and maternity leave be divided? HR experts give you the key answers

How to legally manage absences? Can paternity and maternity leave be divided? HR experts give you the key answers

Tomorrow, Tuesday June 22, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the webinar ‘Making absence management visible, optimizing and digitizing: How to make it easy, correct and profitable?’, Organized by Cézanne RH and RRHHDigital. Leading experts in HR and labor law will provide the keys and the right solutions to manage absences in a company, by answering questions like this one:

How to legally manage absences? Can paternity and maternity leave be divided according to the tastes / needs of the work? Can workers benefit from extra time off if they have to look after their children or elders or should they be deducted from pay or vacation? What happens after the death of a family member? How to handle this situation? How to manage the “free” hours for medical examinations?

Want to know more about them? Discover their profiles:

Sergio Moreno, HR strategic consultant at Cezanne HR

Carolina Cózar, labor advisor at the SHA Wellness Clinic

Eva Mª Lucero, legal editor of the Social Space at Lefebvre

Sandra Sánchez, Head of Labor Relations at CBL Logística

The event will take place tomorrow, Tuesday June 22, from 11 am to 12 noon. It will also be moderated by Adrián González, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital. You can register by clicking here.

Don’t miss the webinar “Making absence management visible, optimized and digitized: how to make it easy, correct and profitable?” “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric