How to lose your fear of public speaking in just 4 steps

Practicing in “safe” environments, planning practices and introducing modifications, expanding environments and empathizing with the public are the steps in overcoming the fear of public speaking.

BY RRHHDigital, 4:15 p.m. – April 19, 2021



Speaking in public is the great challenge that millions of people face every day. Likewise, it is one of the skills most in demand today by companies, which are looking for great spokespersons who know not only to communicate, but also to transmit, and especially to sell. According to the study “ Learning Trends in the Workplace 2021, prepared by Udemy for Business – Udemy’s workplace learning product – demand for courses related to business communication increased by 1,585% in 2020.

However, it is estimated that 75% of the population suffers from feelings of anxiety or nervousness when having to speak in public1, which is known as glossophobia. “You have to understand that public speaking is a muscle, it is something that you train. Very few people are born knowing how to do it, ”says Leo Piccioli, public speaking expert and instructor at Udemy for Business. “Somehow we come into the world with a store of shame, an amount that we have to spend, pass it on. And the only way to lose it is to find adequate spaces to do so. “

For this reason, Udemy for Business, from the hand of Leo Piccioli, reveals the 4 steps to overcome the fear of public speaking.

Practice in “safe” environments. Practice is the basis of successful public speaking and is the key to losing your shame. We all talk in public every day without realizing it, and a gathering of friends or family can become the perfect opportunity to practice. Starting by telling a story or anecdote in these “safe” environments will help us find our own voice, discover the nuances that make us more powerful, and give us more tools. Plan practices and introduce changes. Plan ahead what to say to you at the next meeting (whether at work, with friends or with family) and introduce some variation in the speech each time. Try standing, sitting, playing with voices, or talking about different topics. If we do the same thing over and over again, we will get the same results and we will not be warned for different situations and contexts. Develop environments and environments. Once we have practiced repeatedly in “safe” environments, we can begin to open up to new scenarios. In this step, we need to identify low risk places, large social gatherings or spaces where they barely know us, such as open microphones. We need to be attentive and observe how they listen to us to incorporate improvements into our speeches and ensure that our messages reach the audience. Empathize with the audience. Usually when we speak in public it is because we have something to bring to the audience, therefore we have to understand that we are there to help them. Therefore, before delivering our speech, it is advisable to speak with some of the participants, listen to what is on their minds and observe their interactions. Not only will we get to know our audience better, which will help us remove some of the shame, but we’ll be able to tailor our post slightly to make it more valuable to them. With this, we will eliminate the fear of saying something that is irrelevant or losing your interest.

By following these steps, we will gradually get rid of embarrassment and nerves and improve our ability to speak in public. A skill that will continue to gain weight in the face of growing business demand.

