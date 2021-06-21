Last chance! You still have time to register for the webinar “Make visible, optimize and digitalize your absence management: How to make it easy, correct and profitable?

Leave, vacation, personal affairs, vacation … Each absence has its own particularity and its good management is vital for companies. As summer approaches, millions of workers are looking for a few days of relaxation and disconnection. Many may not pay it the attention it deserves, but properly managing absences, employee vacations is essential for optimizing time, increasing productivity, and avoiding legal issues that can have serious financial consequences.

For all this, Cézanne RH and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “Make visible, optimize and digitalize absence management: How to make it easy, correct and profitable? next Tuesday June 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will discover, with the help of HR and employment law experts, the types of absences that exist and the specific characteristics of each; We will also see how they must be managed legally and the consequences of poor management of absences; On the other hand, we will discuss the challenges companies face in this area and we will discover how technology is a great ally when it comes to managing absences. Finally, we will attend various practical cases to which we will provide a live solution.

During the digital meeting, we will have the participation of Sergio Moreno, strategic HR consultant at Cezanne HR; Carolina Cózar, labor advisor at the SHA Wellness Clinic; Eva Mª Lucero, legal editor of the Social Space of Lefebvre; and Sandra Sánchez, responsible for labor relations at CBL Logística. All this, in a debate moderated by Adrián González, editor-in-chief of RRHHDigital.

