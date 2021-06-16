How to manage the management of vacations and workers’ absences in summer?

The management of leaves and absences of workers has become one of the most transversal administrative processes for all managers and human resources departments. OpenHR, human resources and internal communications software, has created a guide to make vacation management more efficient and, most importantly, to help improve the employee experience while on vacation.

To start managing these processes, it is necessary to know how the employee’s rest period is first regulated in Spain.

The status of workers will help us to know the state of regulations in the labor relations environment.

Thus, the law establishes that the employee must know the dates which correspond to him of rest at least two months before the enjoyment. The workers’ statute also prohibits companies from exchanging vacations for any kind of economic compensation, as this is a right of all workers.

In this guide, OpenHR also clarifies some doubts that organizations may have when calculating the vacation days an employee can take. In the case, for example, of part-time employees, the number of vacation days the worker enjoys will not decrease, nor will the failure to work every working day, as occurs in sectors such as ‘hotel.

Another of the most frequent doubts concerning the management of rest arises in organizations when the employee is in an ERTE situation. A worker in these conditions generates on average 2.5 days of vacation, even if it all depends on the type of case to which he is led. When a worker is on ERTE suspension, and does no service to the organization, this does not generate any vacation day. In the event that the employee is in a partial ERTE situation, he will have the same days of vacation, and he will be remunerated in proportion to the salary received during this period.

In this same guide, some of the disadvantages faced by some companies that carry out their vacation management through Excel templates are analyzed. While Excel can be a very useful tool in many ways, it is not a process management tool. Therefore, the risks of committing a failure of the service or of the manager, such as entry errors, duplicates or omissions in the update, are quite high, since the document must be updated manually by the managers. In addition, another problem that companies face when using this system to manage rest days is the lack of autonomy on the part of the employee, who cannot view or select any type of absence on a calendar. . This system is not responsive, so you cannot check the status of requests or vacation days on any device.

As an alternative, companies can now use specific software for managing absences and vacations, a platform that will also improve the Employee Experience.

An intuitive and agile platform will allow the employee to view, request and be aware of vacation days (approved, available, appreciated or in the process of being approved).

Thanks to this system, the manager will be able to accept the worker’s request, accompanied by its corresponding justification, supported by an approval workflow adapted to the different workflows of each company. The manager will directly receive a notification to validate the process, and will be able to know if there is an overlap with the request of another colleague.

In addition, the system can automatically calculate the vacation and absence days available to employees (as well as past days and approved days), so companies can save considerable time in this process.

Thanks to the flexibility of absence management software, the work groups themselves manage their work schedules, thus obtaining greater autonomy. A possibility that many franchises could benefit from. This entire employee experience improvement system can be reinforced by an internal communication system, which will keep all employees informed of any news that may arise on the same platform.

With an absence management system, the human resources team will produce personalized reports in real time with the most relevant data, such as the days of vacation granted on a certain date.

All of this can be supplemented by a clocking system to manage and control the working hours of employees and thus obtain a more complete view of the team’s time.

DRHNumeric