How to measure employee happiness today

A satisfied employee always works better and better. While this is a saying to address worker happiness, it is not misguided. And is preserving employee satisfaction something that many companies today are trying to achieve.

A study by the consultancy firm Gallup indicates that only 40% of employees are satisfied with their work. And achieving that happiness in the workplace isn’t just about setting up a ping-pong table or doing yoga in the office, says Mara Guzmn, CMO SumaCRM, it’s more.

For her, “it is about measuring the happiness of what each of us does at work and giving space to talk about it and improve it, especially in a pandemic scenario like the current one where communication and interaction are more difficult ”.

Some of the SumaCRM’s recommendations for measuring employee happiness are to talk to them. There is a need, they say, to be able to schedule one-on-one conversations, and they can be weekly, monthly or quarterly.

On the other hand, surveys are important for knowing employee satisfaction. Workers find it difficult to speak out in front of the boss and surveys, being anonymous, are useful tools because they help to obtain useful data.

It is also advisable to be able to read between the lines and to research and meet the competition to find out whether you are competitive or not. A good way to do this is to chat with friends outside of the office and find out about their problems and satisfaction in their work.

Finally, it is important to seek solutions and to thank employees for their sincerity. A boss should always take criticism in a positive way. And it is that this is not the time to look for culprits, but to put the appropriate solutions to improve. Reviews are not used to make excuses, but can be a great time to find the best solution to the problem.

“Satisfied employees tend to be happier, happier and more motivated at work, in addition to being more productive and drastically reducing their absences,” adds Guzmn.

