How to measure the success of your intranet and digital workspace: five key concepts

Lately, many companies are wondering how to identify the success criteria of Digital Workplace or Intranet projects, in order to maintain good talent management even in times of pandemic.

From Raona, experience tells us that it really depends on the sphere of action of our interlocutor.

Communication managers generally focus on elements closer to the field of digital marketing: clicks, number of views, number of employees logged in, time spent on each page, likes …

On the other hand, Human Capital and Talent managers seek, as is logical, an interpretation that is closer to people. Conversations often revolve around motivation, pride in belonging to the company … what we call commitment, or the feeling of reactions and comments from employees or the need to adapt the culture of the company. business in an agile manner.

Finally, the concern of IT managers is much more attached to the valuation of the company with efficient cost management and focused on productivity, as well as a global vision of where they should focus efforts to launch projects. digitization, because it has become absolutely essential. essential.

Therefore, it is not possible to answer unambiguously what are the criteria for the success of your Digital Workplace … for that you need to know yourself a little more. What we can do is briefly summarize the Common Criteria, the ones you will always study regardless of your trade or what your company is dedicated to.

The first thing to measure success is to establish what we want to measure; For this, Raona recommends structuring all indicators / KPIs in the following categories: Communication, Collaboration, Costs, Agility and Mobility.

In this case, we’re going to assume that you already have the Microsoft 365 suite, but if you don’t already have it, think about a similar, but not as powerful, concept of group, community, document library, process …

Communication

Perhaps one of the most demanded needs as communications services are one of the big proponents of intranets and digital workspaces. Here, large organizations tend to focus on things like: Who gets the information? What information is the most popular? What is said? What feelings are expressed? Is my business message understood?

The most common indicators are:

Number of news items published, based on established time criteria. Monthly average of news published. Number of comments posted. Number of deletions. Average number of comments posted. Average deletions by content. Average visits. Most visited news. Most commented news. Most of the news shared. Readability index, thanks to indexes such as Fernndez Huerta, Szigriszt-Pazos or INFLESZ, it is possible to determine whether the created content is easy to understand by the different groups of the company. These indices are specific to texts in Spanish. Sentiment index, using AI algorithms, the comments are analyzed and it is determined whether they are positive, negative or neutral comments and thus be able to know with a small margin of error what the employees are expressing. In this section we have a lot to discover with new technologies, imagine that you are responsible for communicating the corporate culture of your company, you can write two or three sentences of an article and, thanks to technologies such as GPT -3, that Artificial Intelligence will help write the rest of the article. Scope of information, how many employees can read what I want to communicate.

Collaboration

In this category, we group together the indicators that help to understand how the Intranet is used and how employees interact with the information made available to them. Do you use groups? Do they use cats? Are they using the tools provided? Do I have information silos? Or are my documents safe?

The most common indicators in this category are:

The number of Teams groups / SharePoint sites created can be measured weekly or monthly, depending on the size of the organization. Number of active SharePoint sites / team groups, with the same time criteria. Number of deleted Teams groups / SharePoint sites, to get a comparative report between what is created and what is deleted. Number of employees active in collaborative platforms, corporate social networks, team or project management (Yammer, SharePoint, Beezy …). Decreased use of tools such as email. Decrease in the use of local or network repositories.

In many companies, the dynamics of work generate interactions that focus on the area of ​​information sharing at a general level. Without going any further, with the heavy snowfall in Madrid, a company in the banking sector shared photos of the progress of the clean-up or, the employees themselves, of details where it was best to access the offices.

In summary, it may be interesting to include metrics that help to see how employees are using the tools we have provided. What documents do they use? What are they doing with them? How do they interact at the documentary level?

The most common indicators at the document level (files, images, videos, etc.) are:

Number of documents shared. Number of documents shared externally. Number of active external users. Most documents shared. The most shared entries (messages). The most shared images. The most shared videos.

Fresh

This category is king in the case of CIOs, because it can measure both the success of the new platform they have started to manage, as well as know the actual reduction in costs in terms of licenses and infrastructure. However, this category is one of the most complex and varied, as every organization is a small universe of products and scenarios.

For example, at an energy company, we created processes that extract information from the activity logs of various systems within Microsoft 365 and through data analysis and Power BI reports, metrics were created that help to see the evolution of the use of each system, one of their goals.

Some of the most common metrics for digital workplaces on:

Number of active licenses on legacy systems in the previous year. Number of active licenses for your digital workspace. Cost of active / legacy licenses last year. Cost of current active / legacy licenses. Number of incidents handled satisfactorily. Number of pending incidents. Average duration of support actions, to determine the internal or external costs of support staff. Time spent creating content, to measure the effectiveness of content teams. Network resources that are no longer used (local repositories, network, etc.).

Agility

For some time now, the whole concept of agility has become very important. Whether you are a company that already manages agile projects or are planning to implement it, you might be interested in ways to measure ‘agility’.

With that in mind, what should we measure to know if our organization is doing a good job in this regard? Difficult question, but you have to ask yourself things like:

How many projects have we had compared to those we had in previous periods? How many were satisfactory? What is the level of satisfaction of our customers / employees? Have new roles been established in the teams according to the new philosophy which is transmitted via the intranet? What cultural values ​​have been reflected on the intranet? What values ​​should be reflected in the future? Has transparency improved with the new intranet? Is access to managers and managers simple and direct? Are employees motivated to speak out without consequences? Do I put the employee at the center of the needs?

Logically, we will need control tools that allow us to collect this data, or periodic surveys that collect the experiences of teams and employees.

Mobility

In the current situation, being able to access resources from mobile devices, and we’re not just talking about phones, is essential. Being able to continue a conversation where it left off, access that document you’re finishing, or just check to see if you can get to the office to reserve a position, is essential.

Also, what if your company has traveling employees or permanent employees who do not have access to a company computer or mobile device? The Digital Workplace and your Intranet must be built for all employees, wherever they are, because it is the digital tool to communicate and develop our corporate culture.

For this reason, this category groups together all the indicators that show us what use is made of our tools outside the office. Indicators such as:

Number of downloads per mobile application. Number of active employees per application. Number of accesses from mobile devices. Most viewed / interactive content from mobile devices.

One last note

It is clear that some of these indicators are not obtained by automatic processes. On many occasions, we will have to carry out information actions aimed at putting pressure on the opinion of our employees, allowing us to know what they are doing and how they are doing it.

This is why it is important to have on our Intranet these dashboards (dashboards, analyzes) which help us to collect information, to present it correctly and, in addition, to show our employees that they do not are not just recipients of content, but rather that their opinions matter and are reflected in a new employee experience.

In this way, the employee becomes an active part of the evolution of the Intranet / Digital Workplace, so that it ceases to be “the work intranet” and becomes “your intranet”, the gateway to your company’s Digital Workplace.

