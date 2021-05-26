How to Play with Batman, Link, Naruto … our guide – Old Sport Republic

News tip Miitopia, famous Mii: How to play with Batman, Link, Naruto … our guide Posted on May 25th, 2021 at 7:30 PM Much of the fun of Miitopia comes from its most basic concept: Miis. You’ve probably seen Batman as a warrior or Gandalf as a mage. But how do you put together your own Avengers team playing Miis made up of famous characters?

Play Miitopia with Link, Sonic or Peter Griffin right from the game

The first method you are offered is the simplest. It is highlighted by the game too, and usually you can’t miss it too much. When prompted to choose a face, click Receive, then scroll all the way down to Popular. A large selection of familiar faces imported by players of the 3DS version of the game will be displayed. All you have to do is scroll through them and make your little market. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, you know these faces don’t seem frozen. When you exit the game (or even turn off the console) you should be presented with a slightly different choice, and for the more picky folks there is a second great option. It is possible to import any Mii into your switch using a QR code. The trick is simple: in your favorite search engine, type in the name of the pop culture character you are looking for, followed by “Mii-Code”. You should find what you are looking for! There is even a website, Miicharacters.com, which lists thousands of them. Here we have an example with the One Piece character page, but if Naruto is your thing, there’s plenty to do too!

Create your own Mii characters

Finally, there is the ultimate option: pose with a character photo in one hand and the Mii creator of the Switch in the other to forge a face yourself. Although it is less well known than previous generations of Nintendo consoles, it is still possible to design your own Miis. So use the opportunity that is available to you! Also read all of our guides on Miitopia By -LecHad-, writing from jeuxvideo.com MP