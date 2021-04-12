How to promote access to employment and the discovery of young talent through technology, under the leadership of Nawaiam

Nawaiam, the talent management focused gamification platform, participated in the session hosted by the Novia Salcedo Foundation at the United Nations Youth Forum. The co-founders of Nawaiam, Javier Krawicki and Horacio Llovet, explained how the use of digital tools promotes access to employment and the discovery of young talents for companies using the tool, in the context of COVID- 19.

At the end of 2020 in Spain, in a context of health crisis, only 33% of young Spaniards had a job and many of those who were unemployed stopped looking for work. These data were presented by the Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of Spain to the United Nations, Mara Bassols, during the session organized by the Novia Salcedo Foundation at the United Nations Youth Forum, who thanked Nawaiam for his efforts. and its innovation to help companies find and retain their talent more naturally and authentically.

Under the title of the session “ Coming back from Covid-19: innovative good practices in youth employment and training ”, the Nawaiam team showed its commitment to creativity in human resources processes and how she turned this process into a successful video game that has become a very relevant tool for companies on both sides of the Atlantic to manage their talents. “It is a bridge between people and companies, because it allows the latter to find the profiles that best correspond to the position they wish to occupy”, explained Krawicki of this application in which “soft skills Are valued – not CVs. “The changes are going to be faster and faster and the key will be in the ability to adapt and in the ability to reinvent oneself,” Llovet said.

For Nawaiam, improving the employability of young people is one of the great challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. “When he started in 2014 with Nawaiam, his objective was to improve the employability of the youngest: how to prepare a CV or how to pass a job interview. They have had the opportunity to work with over 50,000 young people during those six years. 75% of whom got a decent job, ”Llovet said. For his part, Krawicki added, “Jobs are transforming and with Nawaiam we want people to be able to train their skills and realize which skills they are best at so that they can reinvent themselves.”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital