How to promote resilience in the selection process?

To build resilience, recruiters need to understand when to acquire, borrow, or develop the skills the organization needs and manage them well at scale.

The coronavirus crisis has brought about many changes, including the processes for selecting personnel by HR departments. Until now, recruiters have placed more importance on candidate experience than their own skills. In view of the increase in the unemployment rate and the decrease in vacancies, the labor market is in a very difficult situation, to which must be added the new ways of working which have given rise to more flexible hours and teleworking. That’s why we face the challenge of finding solutions that benefit both businesses and employees.

What is clear is that you have to adapt to the change and detect the kind of limitations that each employee should try to reverse. To build resilience, recruiters need to understand when to acquire, borrow, or develop the skills the organization needs and manage them well at scale.

The three current challenges for talent acquisition teams are:

Find the best candidates from a massive volume of applications Heed your promise of employee value Prioritize skills over experience when hiring

According to a report from Cornerstone OnDemand, here are the five tips for launching a tieless recruiting strategy:

Agility

The pandemic has allowed some changes to take place more quickly than under “normal” circumstances. Hiring managers have had to rethink and redefine talent acquisition, as well as employ new recruiting methods such as early stage gamification and skills assessment and automated communications to handle large volumes of applications without having to to personally meet each candidate face to face due to the impossibility. face-to-face interviews. This strategy eliminates unnecessary phases that did not help find the most suitable candidate.

Sincerity

Some organizations have not been able to manage the pressure resulting from this crisis, which can lead to sending negative evaluations to the company. As a result, unsatisfactory experiences can affect employees and candidates for future selection processes. Along with the high expectations of applicants and employees, the pandemic has accelerated the need to humanize workers and provide them with a social safety net. They want to find new ways to stay in touch with their peers. In addition, the offer of mental health assistance to companies helps strengthen employee engagement and promote an inclusive culture.

Skills

For a company to remain competitive and achieve its objectives, it must provide its employees with the training necessary to adapt the skills of its workforce and be able to respond to new market needs. A clear example is that if a candidate has 60% of the required skills, but shows a proactive attitude and is linked to the corporate culture, the company can train them to gradually obtain the remaining 40%. The fact that organizations encourage professional growth opportunities for employees fosters confidence and a sense of belonging to the organization.

Learning

Organizations generally do not consider learning in the area of ​​personnel selection and only promote it among outside employees in the human resources department. In addition, it is important to stress that learning is the engine of versatility and to react effectively, change must be encouraged among all. members that make up an organization. Recruiters often sell the culture of learning in which social values ​​such as gender equality, race and age, sustainability or well-being are embraced.

The role of technology

The HR department has always lagged behind when it comes to technology, even though the pandemic has forced the adoption of new technologies for talent acquisition. It is important to be well defined and know which processes need to be automated and when to use the necessary human contact to deal with the candidate. The Cornerstone Skills Graph is an algorithm driven by artificial intelligence that is able to identify the skills present in an organization, which allows to know more about the personnel at the professional level and c t is the best way to detect organizational shortcomings and make informed decisions. With all the data it collects, HR can understand the skills gap of their employees.

