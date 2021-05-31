How to Quit Smoking Cigarettes – Whidbey Daily News

World Tobacco Day 2021: The number of people consuming tobacco products in the country is very high. Children as young as 15 are also falling victim to this. Everyone knows that changes take place in the body after quitting smoking.

World Tobacco Day 2021: The number of people consuming tobacco products in the country is very high. Children as young as 15 are also falling victim to this. Everyone knows that changes take place in the body after quitting smoking. The World Health Organization says that our bodies begin to benefit only after we quit smoking. Often a person tries to get rid of the habit of smoking, but each time it spreads. Getting rid of this bad addiction is very difficult but not impossible.

Diseases caused by smoking

Smoking increases the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, lung disease, asthma, etc. If there is water to get rid of these ailments, either get rid of cigarettes or get rid of them as soon as possible. We will tell you how you can get rid of the bad habit of smoking in just 21 days-

Prepare yourself

To quit smoking, you need to prepare yourself. Assure yourself that what you are going to do is a good deed and is fully committed to it.

Whenever it is called

After preparing yourself, focus on what your cigarette routine is. Which means at what point do you crave the most cigarettes?

Prepare a chart for smoking

Knowing that when you are a victim of cigarette cravings. One has to make a plan, for this, write it down on paper, stick it on the wall of your house or room and look at it every day.

Consult a doctor

First of all, it is important to discuss with your doctor what you can do to reduce cigarette smoking. The doctor will tell you many ways in which he can be effective in reducing cigarette addiction.

Sugarless chewing gum is a better option

One way is to buy lots of chewing gum that does not contain sugar. Chew it whenever craving comes. Keep it at your office fees, at home and wherever you go and keep eating. One of its benefits is that it will reduce the craving for cigarettes, as well as many studies have shown that eating chewing gum also reduces stress.

Explore your old hobbies

Quitting cigarettes is a bit difficult. In such a situation, it is important that you join a hobby. Like knitting a sweater, yes! This is no joke, but it is true that sewing or sewing and knitting a sweater will not distract your mind and will weaken your addiction to cigarettes. It will keep the mind busy but it is not necessary that you should do this too. Choose a hobby you like.

Always keep lip balm

It is normal to have dry lips when quitting cigarettes, so keep a nice lip balm with you.

A long breath will give you confidence

One thing that should be done in the process of quitting is to take deep breaths. Go to the open air for 10 minutes every morning and evening and take a few deep breaths. This will make you feel refreshed. This will also give you confidence.

Drink plenty of water

Drink plenty of water. Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water a day. This will remove toxins from the body that have accumulated in the body due to smoking.

Stay away from stress

Sudden non-smoking can increase stress or discomfort. In such a situation, it is important that you make every effort to keep yourself stress free. Go for a walk in your free time. Take a spa or massage, this will keep you away from stress.

Exercise is a good option

Take some time to exercise. The damage done by smoking cigarettes will be minimized. The body will fit.

Bye bye bye cigarettes

After doing this you have to clean up. At home, in rooms, in cars, in offices, wherever you find it, throw away cigarettes immediately. Eliminate all the things around you that make you want to smoke.

Family collaboration is required

If you are quitting cigarettes, tell your friends, family and the people around you so that they will encourage you and you will be proud of your decision. Hang out with all your friends who don’t smoke.

Piggy Bank will stay away from smoking

Put the money you spend on cigarettes in a piggy bank. This will give you a bad idea of ​​how much you will spend on this bad habit. After getting rid of this addiction with this money, buy and give yourself a good gift.

