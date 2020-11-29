How many of us can say that we have never had the horrible feeling of closing a Word document that we have been working on for hours and immediately realize that maybe we had not saved it? Our hearts are shrinking and it is not for the hands. No one likes having to repeat a job. Today we are going to teach you how to recover Word documents which we did not save.

Do you have automatic cloud backup?

Before we show you how to recover Word documents, know that if you have Office 365 / Microsoft 365 or the document in question is stored in OneDrive, you will benefit from an automatic real-time backup. With this feature, it is completely impossible for you to lose a document that you are working in with a network connection, as it is automatically saved to the cloud while you are writing it.

Recover Word Documents We Don’t Save

When we are going to close a Word document in which we are working without having previously saved it, the application will ask us if we want to save it. If we accidentally choose the option “Do not save”, we should not panic, because we can still recover our document. To retrieve the Word document in question, you must first go to the initial screen of the application and click on “Open”.

Next, we need to direct our eyes to the bottom of the app and select the option “Recover documents without saving”. If we have the Office 365 / Microsoft 365 version of Word, this option can be found in the “Information” tab, after clicking “Manage document”.

Immediately, a Windows File Explorer window will open in front of us that will show us the folder where Word stores documents, even the ones we decided not to save. To recover lost Word documents, just select the desired one and open it.

Configure Word AutoSave

Before considering how to recover unsaved Word documents, it is best to prevent this situation from happening. Word has an auto-save option which can be very helpful for the more ignorant who don’t have auto-save to the cloud. It is activated by default with a cadence of 10 minutes. If you want to minimize it, just enter Word Options (from the initial application menu) and, in the “Save” section, change the value that appears next to the text “Save AutoRecover Information Every”.