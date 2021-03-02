How to retain your employees with online wellness services

The new Slex Digital platform aims to retain employees by focusing on improving their well-being and, on the other hand, increasing the degree of employee satisfaction with the company.

Slex Digital is a Spanish company specializing in employee retention through online health and wellness services. The B2B platform was developed by a team of professionals with extensive experience in the insurance and health sector.

Slex Digital provides businesses with a suite of health, nutrition, sports and wellness services that deliver compelling benefits to employees. Among the services are discussions with doctors and specialists, video consultations, online nutrition services, personal training, access to gyms and online courses and all kinds of medical tests at the best price in the market. . It is a highly competitive solution for businesses.

The platform offered by Slex Digital adapts to the corporate image of each company and offers a tailor-made package for each company where the employee has access to a new world of services which will be perceived as an incentive.

The objectives of the Slex Digital platform are, on the one hand, to retain employees by focusing on improving their well-being and, on the other hand, to increase the degree of employee satisfaction with company screw. With telemedicine and medical chat services, it is possible to optimize the working hours of the employee, thus avoiding absence from work, in addition to the immediacy in the resolution of the problem or illness. Along with the rest of the health services, workers save on long waiting lists in hospitals and the costs of private health insurance are reduced.

The online platform counts among its partners Clinic Point, the Spanish company founded in 2012 by doctors and internet specialists dedicated to the sale of health services online.

Rodrigo Rueda, CEO and founder of Slex Digital assures us that Slex was born as a new pro-active model in the world of health: “we focus on the well-being of people and therefore we offer the services requested, not only for solve a problem but to improve the quality of life of employees.The pandemic, teleworking and the resulting isolation have changed the priorities of companies vis-à-vis their employees and today one of the biggest concerns facing HR managers is the well-being of workers and their mental health. Our spirit is to support these new needs, by providing companies with resources and well-being services which will strengthen the company-employee bond and improve the company’s image, which is the key to attracting and retaining professional talents. “.

