How to run multiple Android applications on Windows 10 ‘your phone’ – Whidbey Daily News

Microsoft recently announced the closure of its Internet Explorer by 2022. However, the company has been continuously strengthening its OS system and mobile OS system during this period.

How to run multiple Android applications on Windows 10 ‘your phone’

Windows 10 ‘Your Phone’: Windows 10’s Your Phone app allows users to connect to almost all Android phones. Windows 10 allows your phone app to allow Android users to view general notifications on their desktops and text messages from their PC.

The Windows 10 ‘Your Phone’ app will be able to easily view the user’s phone gallery. Also, you can copy data or files between two different devices. However, this will only be possible through the main window of Windows 10 ‘Your Phone’. Some devices also have the ability to mirror the phone’s screen. It has the ‘Apps feature’ which allows the user to run multiple Android applications simultaneously on the desktop as if they were apps from Windows, not other companies. Earlier it was limited to only three applications but now it can run more than three Android applications.

What else is in ‘your phone’

-Apps allow the use of mobile applications directly on the PC.

-You can add your favorite Android applications as ‘Favorites’ on PC. You can pin these to your Start menu and taskbar. These can also be opened in a separate window on the PC.

– You can transfer any file or image between your Android device and PC by dragging it from one device to another. To do this, open the phone screen in your phone app and drag any file.

Copy here

The application lets you copy any photo directly from your Android device. Copy it from your Android device and paste it on your PC or laptop. To do this, open your phone app> Settings> Copy and paste cross-device. Make sure the toggle is turned on.

-Even if your Android device doesn’t support this feature, you can still share photos from your phone to your PC using the Photos tab on your phone.

Call and receive directly from PC

The application allows the user to view up to 2000 recent photos. Open your phone app for this feature> go to Settings> Under Photos> Toggle to show the app phone photos

Now answer your calls directly on your PC. Use your PC speaker, microphone and large PC screen for a better calling experience. To do this you need to open your phone app> go to Settings> Calls> Setup Guidelines.

To set it up, you must use 1903 version or higher version of Windows 10 on your PC and Android version 7.0 or higher on your phone.

