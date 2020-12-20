How to see the great conjunction in India between Saturn and Jupiter: How to see the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

Washington

Even though memories of the year 2020 are tied to the corona virus outbreak, the past month has been like astronomical treasure for astronomers and sky watchers. From the Geminid Meteor Shower shooting star shower to the complete solar eclipse, this month has seen many unforgettable sights and the time is right for the showstopper to arrive.

The whole world will see a sight that appears only once in a person’s life on Monday – The Great Conjunction. This is such a rare event in itself, it is known that after 400 years they will come so close. Let us tell you that passing two planets or space objects in this way is called Conjunction.

Why is this year’s conjunction special?

In fact, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be so close on this day that they will look the same. The distance between these two will only be 0.1 degree. The special thing is that 800 years ago this opportunity presented itself at night and this time too it can be seen at night. This way, the two planets will come so close after 60 years, but whether or not they can be seen will be known later. The Great Conjunction happens every 20 years, but this year the two will be very close, so this year is special.

How can you see a rare sight?

Due to their proximity, they can be seen from all parts of the earth. After sunset on December 21, they can be seen in the sky after 45 to 60 minutes. Where Jupiter will look like a bright star and Saturn will shine slightly above, but both will be able to fit into a finger when they straighten their hands. As Jupiter revolves around the Sun, the position of both will also change.

Shortest day December 21

It is called this year “the Christmas star” because of its appearance only four days before Christmas. On December 21, there will also be the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Along with this, the time of the sun’s rays on this part increases.