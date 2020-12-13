how to see the solar eclipse: solar eclipse 2020: the last solar eclipse of the year, know where and how to see it

Washington

Astronomers will be able to see many astronomical views during the last month of the year. In this episode, the solar eclipse will also occur on Monday, December 14. During the day, the moon will completely cover the sun, orbiting the earth. Many solar eclipses have been discussed in 2020 and Monday’s eclipse will also be included in this list. This will be the second and last eclipse of this year.

how to see?

People are excited to see the solar eclipse, but it shouldn’t be seen directly with the eyes. Common glasses or telescopes also require sun filters to prevent damage to the eyes. Looking directly at the sun can make your eyes sore forever. It will last about two minutes and 10 seconds.

Where will he appear?

It can be seen in South America, South West Africa, and Antarctica with Chile and Argentina. According to Indian time, it will be evening, so we will not see it in India. However, it can be viewed online at the US Space Agency’s NASA website.

Rare solar eclipse of the year

India was very lucky this year to have witnessed an event like the solar eclipse. In fact, “Ring of Fire” appeared in India on June 21st. In this, the moon did not completely cover the sun, but the sun took a look from behind. This spectacle resembled the luminous rings of fire and hence it was named “ring of fire”.