How to set up an equality plan in companies applying the new regulations?

How to set up an equality plan in companies applying the new regulations?

From the consulting firm Morgan Philips, they point out that apart from the legal obligation, the implementation of an equality plan has many advantages because internally, it helps to improve talent management processes, offers a broader perspective and has a positive impact on productivity.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 02 March 2021



Morgan Philips Talent Consulting, a global talent solutions company and Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, a leading legal firm in business consulting, hosted a joint webinar on February 25 in which they discussed how to implement implements an equality plan in organizations, applying the new regulations, from a legal point of view and talent management.

It is a very topical question since last October 14 The Official Journal of the State (BOE) published two royal decrees which establish the obligation for companies with more than 50 workers to have an equality plan and a salary register for all its staff and to carry out salary audits based on an egalitarian job evaluation system.

The experts discussed the six phases that must be addressed in any equality plan:

Constitution of the negotiating committee. Diagnosis of the situation. Evaluate equal pay through job evaluation and salary verification. Preparation of the negotiating committee’s plan. Enrollment in the equality plan. Implementation of the plan.

Fernando Guijarro, CEO of Morgan Philips Talent Consulting and Begoña Martín-Borregón, consultant for Morgan Philips Talent Consulting pointed out that apart from the legal obligation, the implementation of an equality plan in organizations presents many advantages because internally it helps improve talent management processes, provides a broader perspective and has a positive impact on productivity. Externally, this helps optimize the company’s reputation and the employer’s brand image. At the social level, equal opportunities, diversity and corporate social responsibility are also promoted.

For their part, from GA_P, Ignacio Campos (partner in charge of the work pole in GA_P) and Laura Castillo (senior partner of the work pole of GA_P), underlined the changes in the negotiation of these equality plans which involve a real collective negotiation and, in which it will be necessary to be absolutely rigorous, to properly shape the tables of equality with the workers. They also underlined the importance of having an equality plan from different angles, including the impact on the activity of companies which do not have one and which can be excluded from public tenders and, of more and more, private.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital