How to set up an equality plan in your company from a talent management perspective?

How to set up an equality plan in your company from a talent management perspective?

Morgan Philips, in collaboration with Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, organizes the webinar “360º Equality: global vision of equality plans”, from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Experts will teach you how to effectively design, negotiate and implement an equality plan in your organization

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 19 February 2021



Next Thursday, February 25, Morgan Philips, in collaboration with Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, will organize the webinar “Equality 360º: global vision of equality plans”, from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm.

Through this webinar, you will learn how to implement an equality plan in your company, applying new regulations, from a legal and talent management perspective. For this, the experts from Morgan Philips and Gómez-Acebo & Pombo will explain to you how to effectively design, negotiate and implement an equality plan in your organization, addressing all stages of the process.

Speakers include Fernando Guijarro, Managing Director of Morgan Philips Talent Consulting; Begoña Martín Borregón, consultant Morgan Philips Talent Consulting; Ignacio Campos Tarancón, partner of Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, coordinator of Laboral; and Laura Castillo, lawyer at Gómez-Acebo & Pombo.

The webinar will take place next Thursday, February 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. ‘Don’t miss it!

Click here to register for the webinar “Equality 360º: a global vision of equality plans”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital