how-to-study-many-dimensional-systems

We live in a world with three spatial dimensions and one temporal dimension. This means that to determine an exact location on Earth at any given time, we only need four values: the three coordinates — latitude, longitude, and altitude — and a timestamp. In the mathematical universe, the concept of dimension is much more general and it is common to work with systems of many dimensions or even infinite dimensions.

This notion has nothing to do with the idea —so cultivated in science fiction — of parallel universes, where an alternative reality unfolds beyond our perception. Mathematically, dimensions are a theoretical construct that simply describes various facets of something. In mechanics — the branch of physics that studies motion and the forces that generate it — dimensions are the amount of information needed to describe a system. For example, a pendulum can be seen as a two-dimensional system – called phase space , since in order to describe the pendulum’s movement at any moment it is only necessary to know the angle

To describe more complex physical systems, with more bodies or with more iterations, it is necessary to resort to more phase spaces. complicated, such as those that model a planetary system, for example. These spaces have a specific geometric structure, called symplectic variety . Studying these varieties and their properties has been a topic of interest in various areas of mathematics and physics, including the so-called geometric mechanics.

Geometric mechanics deals with the applications of geometry to mechanics and allows complicated systems of many dimensions – such as symplectic varieties – to be reduced to others with which it is easier to work, since, instead of observing each interaction or movement separately, the global characteristics of the system are observed and makes use of them to transform the problem into a simpler one.

To do this, the first step is to identify the “symmetries” of the system, that is, the transformations that leave it invariant. With them, it is possible to reduce it and thus study it in a simpler way, as proposed by Emmy Noether in her famous theorem. If Noether’s theorem relates each symmetry of the system to a conserved quantity, the so-called moment application , incorporates, at the same time, all these relations —symmetry / conserved quantity— of the system .

At the beginning of the decade of 1980, several researchers realized that, in addition, this application allowed to translate the space of phases in a simpler object, called polytope, which are the generalization to any dimension of the polygons. These very simple —and discrete— forms therefore made it possible to interpret properties of very complicated systems. They work in a similar way to Google Maps: they offer an image, flat and very easy to understand, to represent a world, complex and with more dimensions, that we face.

An example of a polytope is the rectangle in the lower image. It represents a system formed by three objects that move in relation to each other, in an eight-dimensional space. In particular, it indicates when these three objects move in an aligned manner, at right angles and when the reduced space of the system —that is, the one that we obtain after applying our knowledge about the symmetries – is a sphere or other geometric shape. Also, it shows when the three bodies move in a stable or more chaotic way.

This polytope, proposed in recent research results, is related to systems that appear in research in robotics, thermodynamics and multidimensional field theory. Indeed, one of the reasons for the success of geometric mechanics is that it has numerous applications: it is used for the design of interplanetary missions, in computational anatomy, in the design of underwater vehicles, satellites, in robotics, in telecommunications, in the study global warming … The list is huge.

Amna Shaddad is a Marie Curie researcher at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences ( ICMAT)

Ágata Timón G Longoria is coordinator of the Culture Unit Mathematics of ICMAT

