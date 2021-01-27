how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers

Last opportunity! You still have time to register for the webinar ‘Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers’

In just a few hours, Accrual and RRHHDigital are hosting the webinar “ Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers ” in which the keys to financial health and how to take care of employees at the economic level. Also, new ways to access money that worked them.

To talk about financial health, we will have Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, co-founder and CEO of Devengo, a collection solutions company for businesses and workers. Who better than them to give a global vision of what companies and employees are asking for in terms of financial health and access to wages. In addition, we will have human resources experts such as Ana Romeo, director of human resources of Cigna Spain, Santiago Manzanero, director of human resources of Casual Brands Group (group of companies that owns, among others, Taco Bell) and Carmen Máñez Carvajal, human resources consultant and founder of the company Seacoach.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can register by clicking here. Do not get lost!

Register for the webinar ‘Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers’

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital