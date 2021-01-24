You can register now for the webinar “ Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers ”

In the age of coronavirus, we realized, and it seemed like we had forgotten, that health is the most important thing. Worry, anguish and pain for our own suffering and that of our loved ones has caused an increase in discomfort in terms of physical and mental integrity and this trend has also been transferred to companies increasingly concerned with the health of its workers.

Previously we have mentioned physical and mental health, but there is one type of health that so far has not been said much; it’s a question of financial health. It’s just as important to be healthy physically and emotionally as it is financially. And is that despite the saying “money does not buy happiness”, it is true that the economic aspect can cause great troubles and affect, finally, the physical and mental well-being of the aforementioned people. For this reason, taking care of the financial health of people, of workers, has become a priority in companies around the world.

Based on this need and this trend in the workplace, Accrual and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “ Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers ” in which the keys financial health and how to care for employees economically. Additionally, new ways to access the money workers earn, such as on-demand or real-time pay, will also play a prominent role in digital dating.

To talk about financial health, we will have Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, co-founder and CEO of Devengo, a collection solutions company for businesses and workers. Who better than them to give a global vision of what companies and employees are asking for in terms of financial health and access to wages. In addition, we will have human resources experts such as Ana Romeo, director of human resources of Cigna Espaa, Santiago Manzanera, director of human resources of Casual Brands Group (group of companies that owns, among others, Taco Bell) and Carmen Mez Carvajal, HR Consultant and founder of the company Seacoach.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can register by clicking here.

Register for the webinar ‘Financial health, the big concern of 2021: how to take care of the economic well-being of our workers’

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital