How to train for BIM Manager, a growing professional profile

Today, any company that wishes to meet the challenges of the 21st century and the near future in the field of the AECO sector (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations) knows the importance of having a BIM Manager. The professional profile responsible for leading the correct implementation and use of BIM in a project. A booming professional career, more and more in demand and which has become the key to effectively putting a wide variety of companies on the right track.

As mentioned by the specialist consulting firm Espacio, BIM or Building Information Modeling is a collaborative work methodology for the design and management of building and civil engineering projects. BIM centralizes all the information of a project (geometric or 3D, schedules or 4D, costs or 5D, environmental or 6D, and maintenance or 7D) in a single digital model developed by all the agents involved in the project in question. Guiding the successful implementation of this innovative tool is the main mission of the BIM Manager, that is to say the person appointed by the design team to coordinate “the modeling of the project and the resources in collaboration with all the agents. involved, ensuring the proper integration of models and their disciplines with the overall vision of the project ”, as defined by the BIM Commission of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of Spain.

Concretely, the figure of the BIM Manager proposes and coordinates the definition, the implementation and the respect of the BIM methodology; applies the workflows defined in the project, as well as BIM protocols, standards and norms; supports collaborative work, establishes the space in which project information is shared, defines software and platforms; establishes the level of development and information of the elements of the model, and manages said model by guaranteeing its interoperability. So many key tasks and of great responsibility, which are remunerated with salaries between 35,000 and 43,000 euros, according to the collective agreement of the building and public works sector.

Properly exercising this important position which is certified in Spain by the ACP (Professional Certification Agency) in various categories -Professional, Advanced or Expert- requires effective and comprehensive training that guarantees in-depth knowledge of both BIM methodology and of all the tools and software that come into play in an AECO sectoral project. Something that is not given by a simple course, so the best bet – and the most precise – is to study a master’s degree in BIM methodology; an option which, according to many reports, increases employment opportunities by 43% and leads to a salary increase of around 27%.

