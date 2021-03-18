How to transfer the benefits of digital transformation to an undigitalized workforce?

How to transfer the benefits of digital transformation to an undigitalized workforce?

The series of debates between HR managers, People Powered Innovation, continues, and after the success of the first session, we give way to the second debate on March 23 at 4:00 p.m.

People Powered Innovation is a cycle of meetings between HR managers, where strategies are shared to ensure that the internal teams of our organizations are the main drivers of innovation.

The next session will be titled “Strategies for Technological Efficiency of Production and Management Teams” and will discuss how companies with a high percentage of their non-digital workforce can lead initiatives so that all employees are feeling the benefits of digitization.

Many organizations face the challenge of improving their employee experience through digitalization when they are not using computers or mobiles in the workplace. Without a doubt, this scenario implies a great challenge for the HR fields which must bring a greater dose of creativity so that their teams benefit from the process of digitalization of the company. During these conversations, we will learn about the plans and strategies of HR leaders and industry experts to make this challenge a source of inspiration and success.

The event will feature high-level speakers such as, among others, Laura Ledesma, Director of Organization, Compensation and Human Capital at Campofrío, Rocío Abella, Human Capital Partner at Deloitte, Jerónimo Corral, Director Human Resources at Moove Cars and Juan Salas, Director of Business Development at Oracle, who will be leading the event, and other attendees who we are sure will encourage you to register.

Don’t wait any longer to reserve your place.

Click here to register

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital