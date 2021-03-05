How to transform the traditional office into healthy, agile and intelligent workspaces?

The pandemic has accelerated this evolution, aiming to create efficient, safe and healthy workspaces that meet new needs in an increasingly digital, flexible, mobile and ubiquitous working environment.

These new uses of spaces require that the offices, and the furniture that equip them, make it possible to modify the distribution and arrangement of the elements. And this is because with the global implementation of teleworking in addition to face-to-face work, the traditional office is now part of an ecosystem that requires optimizing and increasing the efficiency of spaces. The traditional offices considered have been evolving for a long time, but now, more and more quickly, they are moving towards safe, agile and intelligent working environments.

“Right now, face-to-face work requires a readjustment of the office as we know it,” says Soledat Berbegal, Actiu director and brand reputation director, thanks to safe environments that integrate intelligent and agile solutions that improve the environment, therefore, worker satisfaction. Solutions in which furniture, space and technology put the user at the center to adapt to their needs “.

Safety and well-being

Almost a year ago, safety, security and healthcare became a priority in the workplace. And they will continue to be so now and in the future. Thus, the protocols of security, social distance, human density and sanitation of spaces are increasingly consolidated, in which sustainable equipment is also considered as an added value and which facilitates the well-being of its users.

New working methodologies

New global challenges are also forcing companies to change their structure, processes and their own spaces to achieve a more flexible working system, taking advantage of the opportunities that technology opens up and fostering creativity and well-being. A new way of approaching work to focus on what is relevant: ideas, projects and people.

Thus, new methodologies emerge that promote flexibility and innovation based on collaboration between people and technologies. A cooperation that helps to reduce operating costs and reduce the impact on the environment.

Agile methodology is a key element of this transformation in large companies, allowing to organize and distribute work quickly and flexibly among different multidisciplinary teams, without losing control and with the possibility of making the best option at any time. .

All this has been translated into agile solutions and equipment by Actiu for collective workspaces, which open the door to a culture of project work, offering autonomy, freedom and flexibility whatever the space occupied. each member of the team. A proposal that fits into their philosophy of products, which have always stood out for their versatility that has opened the doors to environments beyond the office such as home, hospitals, universities, airports and hotels, among others.

Smart technology

The new intelligent tools make it possible to take advantage of the possibilities of technology to sensitize spaces and furniture elements, in order to guarantee adequate environmental conditions, as well as an optimal and efficient use of the entire working environment.

Intelligent tools on which Actiu has been working since the presentation of the Actiu Next solution in 2018, in order to contribute to the well-being of people and the efficiency of workspaces. A prototype that has evolved into the current Gaia project, an IoT platform that senses furniture to obtain data on the use and conditions of the surrounding environment.

