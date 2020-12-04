How to turn off Microsoft Defender, the Windows 10 antivirus

Many users tend to install an antivirus on their newly purchased PC. It’s a tradition, a custom that has accompanied us since the dawn of Windows. What many users don’t know, however, is that Windows already includes an antivirus by default: Microsoft Defender (formerly known as Windows Defender). This underrated antivirus has been with us for many years and for many it is one of the best antiviruses out there (and it’s free too!).

However, not all users are the same and some of you may wish to turn off the protection provided by Microsoft Defender. The reasons can be various: to install another antivirus which gives you more confidence, to run a program which conflicts with Windows Defender … In any case, be aware that Microsoft does not offer a way to permanently uninstall Microsoft Defender on Windows 10. What it does we can do is turn it off and today we’re going to explain how.

How to temporarily disable Microsoft Defender in Windows 10

First, we’ll show you how to temporarily disable Microsoft Defender. This solution is optimal for those who do not want to get rid of it completely. To do so, you just need to follow the following steps.

Type “Windows Security” into the Windows 10 search bar and click on the result. In the “Virus and threat protection settings” section, click “Manage settings”. Here, you will simply have to deactivate real-time protection by deactivating the corresponding switch. The next time you start Windows, it will have activated (if we have not reactivated it manually).

How to permanently disable Defender

It’s as easy as installing another antivirus. And There you go. Installing other anti-malware software will automatically and permanently disable Microsoft Defender Real-Time Protection. That way, you won’t have to worry about having two conflicting antiviruses or anything like that. An example of free software appreciated by professionals is the free version of Kaspersky.