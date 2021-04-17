How to uninstall update KB5001330 from Windows 10

Apparently Windows 10 update KB5001330 is giving concrete bugs to some users. This is something that we are used to and is practically inevitable to a greater or lesser extent given the large number of configurations and manufacturers that exist in Windows. This update brought a large number of fixes and permanently replaced the old Microsoft Edge with the new one based on Chromium.

Errors encountered by users

On Reddit, user “m4ddan” claims that this patch negatively affects frames per second during games as well as vertical sync.

Other users have experienced blue screenshots and the inability to start Windows. Some even complain that the update could not be installed correctly.

While Microsoft hasn’t officially acknowledged any of these bugs (at least for now), some of you may have encountered them. You should know that it is possible to uninstall the update in very few steps.

How to uninstall update KB5001330

To uninstall the latest Windows 10 patch, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Open the “Settings” application. Click on “Update and Security”. Click on “Windows Update”. Click on “Show update history”. Source: Microsofters Click “Uninstall Updates”. Select “Security Update for Microsoft Windows (KB5001330)”. Source: Microsofters Click “Yes”. Click the “Restart now” button.

How to bypass Windows 10 update KB5001330

As we said before, these errors are very rare and there are no massive reports about them. Even Microsoft hasn’t officially recognized them (which doesn’t mean they don’t exist). We always recommend installing the latest version of the operating system.

That being said, if any of you wish to temporarily ignore this update and wait and see how the reporting of these bugs unfolds, you are in your rights. Microsoft is fully aware of this and that is why it gives us the ability to suspend Windows Update updates.

To stop Windows Update updates and avoid installing Windows 10 hotfix KB5001330, you need to do the following:

Open the “Settings” application. Click on “Update and Security”. Click on “Windows Update”. Click on “Advanced options”. Under the heading “Pause updates”, go to the drop-down menu and select the date until which you wish to postpone the installation of this update “. Source: Microsofters