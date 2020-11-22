How to Update Windows 10 Drivers Without Third-Party Apps

Windows is an open operating system, with a large number of options for the user, significant possibilities for customization for manufacturers … However, its great virtues are, at the same time, its greatest faults. Each manufacturer is different and they often introduce customizations in audio drivers, screen, touchpad … Today we will teach you how to update and install drivers or drivers for Windows 10 in the most optimal way and as secure as possible.

What is a driver?

Drivers or controllers are the links between the operating system and the hardware of our PC. For example, if we have a sound card in our laptop or computer, it will require a series of instructions on how to act and operate in the operating system. This function is performed by the sound driver supplied by the card manufacturer (in this case we could cite Realtek as an example).

When you buy a laptop from a manufacturer like ASUS, HP, or Lenovo, they usually come with the right drivers and you won’t need to do a lot of research. However, there may be times after you reinstall Windows, do a fresh install, or over time some components start to cause problems and you need to check if the best drivers are installed.

What NOT to do when updating drivers

A very common mistake when updating or installing drivers is going to third party applications like Driver Booster, Driver Talent, Snappy Driver Installer … In our experience these types of applications , while they may seem comfortable, can be problematic. Indeed, they do not always find the most recent drivers and, sometimes, they do not take into account the existence of drivers personalized by the manufacturer (drivers specifically designed for our device). Therefore, the most recommended ways to install Windows 10 drivers are the ones we offer below.

Here is a summary of the best ways to install Windows 10 drivers:

Option 1: Update the drivers with Windows Update

Before experimenting, we recommend that you try the easiest and safest option first. If you’re having trouble with a PC component, the first thing you should check is if there are any updates pending in Windows Update. This is highly recommended as more and more manufacturers are downloading their drivers from Windows Update.

All you need to do is type “Check for updates” in the Windows 10 search bar, select the first option and click on the “Check for updates” button. Install any pending updates.

Option 2: use the device manager

This other option, like the first, is not always effective, but it is just as simple, fast and secure when installing the drivers. All you need to do is type “device manager” in the Windows 10 search bar, find the device you are having trouble with, right click on it and select the “update driver” option.

For example, if my device’s screen was having problems, I would have to go to the “Graphics Cards” section, unfold it, right click on my graphics (Intel HD Graphics 620) and select “Update Driver” .

Option 3: Go to the manufacturer’s website

To do this, we first need to know the exact model of our PC, which we can do from Windows or, normally more reliably, via the sticker on the front or back of our equipment.

As with the first method, you just have to write “system information” in the search bar of Windows 10. Once there, look at the information returned by the “System model” section. In many cases this will suffice, but in others, like mine, it will only tell you about the model in big strokes (HP Pavilion) and not concrete. Therefore, we recommend the second method.

This alternate method is based on checking the label which usually comes, in the case of laptops, on the front, next to the touchpad, or at the bottom, next to a barcode. Then we leave you a series of links where the most important brands explain how to find this information on their devices:

Once we have our model, to update the drivers of our PC we will only have to go to our favorite search engine (usually Google), look for the website of our computer manufacturer and go to the software and drivers section. We can also google directly for the drivers section of the manufacturer’s website. In my case, I should search for “HP Software and Drivers”.

Many times the manufacturer’s website will automatically recognize your computer and take you to the list of drivers available for your device. Otherwise, we will have to manually enter the model we found earlier. When we get to the list of drivers, we’ll just have to find the one that’s causing us problems, download it and start the installation (which will require one or two reboots).

Don’t be obsessed with installing the latest drivers. You should be guided by the maxim “what works well is not affected”, so we recommend that you update the drivers only if one of them is causing you real problems.